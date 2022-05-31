Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keep Dogs Away From Hutt River And Wellington Harbour Beaches

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 12:12 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington is urging dog owners to keep their dogs away from the Hutt River and Wellington Harbour beaches until staff have checked these areas for dead possums poisoned with 1080.

Recent heavy rain from early morning, Tuesday 31 May 2022, may have washed dead possums, poisoned with 1080, down the Hutt River and into Wellington Harbour. This is as a result of a possum control operation on Friday 27 May 2022 in the Kaitoke Regional Park and the Hutt Water Collection Area.

Greater Wellington are erecting warning signs and checking beaches from Petone right through to Pencarrow. Once the level of the Hutt River has gone down, staff will check both sides for possum carcasses from Te Mārua to Petone.

Greater Wellington Biosecurity Manager Richard Romijn said that any dead possums aren’t a threat to people but would still be poisonous to dogs.

“While people aren’t at risk from these poisoned carcasses, we take the threat to dogs very seriously. We’re putting up warning signs along beaches at Petone and the eastern side of the harbour from today (Tuesday 31 May) and along the Hutt River as soon as the water level has dropped.

“We urge dog owners to avoid all eastern harbour beaches from Petone to Pencarrow, and the Hutt Riverbed. Anyone walking their dog near the harbour beaches and Hutt Riverbed should keep their animals close on a lead and not allow them to scavenge, until warning signs have been taken down”.

This warning to dog owners could be in place for up to four months, depending on how long it takes for the possum carcasses to breakdown.

If dogs have any contact with a dead possum in the vicinity of those risk areas, owners should get their dog to vomit and take it to a vet immediately.

For more information on this proposed operation and the precautions you can take to ensure safety for you and your pets, visit our 1080 page.

Get to know the facts at 1080facts.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Regulating Guns And Supermarkets


Thanks to decades of free market zealots opposed on principle to sensible regulation… We’re now faced with a supermarket duopoly so entrenched that any prospective new entrant would have to think twice before taking them on. Even if they did, it might take as much as an estimated $1 billion investment upfront and 100 stores before the new entrant could hope to start getting price traction on the incumbents. For the foreseeable, we’re left with a government that’s merely tinkering with the problem. Consumers should not be holding their breath over what even the sensible regulatory steps announced yesterday by the government might achieve...
More>>



 
 

Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>

National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 