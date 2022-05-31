UPDATE: Ongoing enquiry into the whereabouts of Tom Phillips and his children

Waikato Police have continued to receive information from the community since the renewed public appeal via the recent Ten 7 Aotearoa programme.

"This is extremely encouraging and we'd like to say a huge thank you to those who have come forward with details they believe will help us find Thomas Phillips and the children," says Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin.

For operational reasons Police won't be providing specific details however this information has included possible sightings of the family in the wider Waitomo area over the past few weeks.

"This information, like all leads that come through to the enquiry team, are followed up on," says Inspector Loughrin.

Police can also confirm a fixed-wing plane was utilised last weekend to complete an aerial search of areas of interest. Police won't be providing any specific details on the search area or any findings at this time.

"While we are yet to locate the family, our message to the community remains unchanged - If you, or anyone you know is assisting Tom, do the right thing and get in touch with Police.

"If you are sitting on information you think could make a difference, then we urge you to let us know."

Police continue to work with the wider family and update them on the enquiries that are underway.

"This remains an upsetting and stressful time for them while the whereabouts of the children are unknown and we want to be in a position as soon as possible to ensure the children are doing well."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 211218/5611.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Message from the mother of Ember, Jayda and Maverick

In September last year I sent out a message via the Police thanking all the people who put in time to help look for my children Ember, Jayda and Maverick.

At that time our extended family was humbled by the generosity and support shown while the search was on for the kids and their dad.

It is hard to believe but we are now back in a similar situation, asking for the public’s help and support to locate the children.

As people can imagine, we are beside ourselves with worry and need more than anything to know the kids are well.

We have met with Police who have explained to us what they are doing to locate Tom and the kids. Some of this information cannot be shared publicly at this time.

Our family, like the Police, believe Tom and the kids are getting help from someone which has allowed them to stay off the grid for the past six months.

Practically, everyone knows that growing and active kids like Jayda, Maverick and Ember need food, clothes, bedding, warm shelter, healthcare, and things to keep them occupied - someone will be assisting with all of these things.

People will understand our wider family situation is complex, but putting that aside, our focus is solely on the children and putting their well-being first.

So once again I am making a very public plea… if you know where Tom and the children are, please get that information to the Police as soon as possible.

We have also discussed with the Police the potential issues of mounting a private search which we were planning for 11 June 2022.

As a family, we have now reconsidered this idea. The last thing we want is for anyone to get hurt while looking for them and we want to thank those who had said they would help.

© Scoop Media

