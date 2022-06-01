Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ECan "bullshits" About Worsening Groundwater Nitrate

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 10:03 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

1 June: Greenpeace says that "a big part of the problem for Cantabrians concerned about water safety is that the local regulator - Environment Canterbury (ECan) - is still in denial, and misleading the public about how bad the nitrate contamination problem is."

The statement follows a response by ECan’s Tim Davie to new research showing that it would take up to 11,000 litres of water to dilute pollution from the production of 1 litre of dairy milk on the Canterbury plains - and that groundwater supplies are on on a trajectory to being "undrinkable" with nitrate concentrations double that of the current acceptable drinking standard.

Nitrate in drinking water is a known risk for Blue Baby Syndrome and is linked to colorectal cancer and birth defects.

Monday night on Newshub, Mr Davie - ECAN’s Director of Science - responded to the stark groundwater contamination warnings by saying that "it [the environmental footprint of farming] is heading in the right direction", despite ECan’s own data showing that 68% of monitored groundwater wells are very likely to have increasing nitrate trends, while another 5% are likely increasing for nitrate contamination. Already 8% of groundwater sites exceed drinking water standards.

Davie has previously argued against scientific information showing worsening water quality in the region.

"Mr Davie’s statements go against ECan’s own data showing that three quarters of groundwater wells are worsening for nitrate contamination," says Greenpeace’s Senior Campaigner Steve Abel.

"ECan’s downplaying of the enormous impact of dairy intensification in Canterbury over the last 30 years - during which time the nitrate problem has vastly worsened - is frankly chilling," says Abel. This followed Mr Davie’s comments earlier in the day on RNZ Midday Report where he said, "What we’re seeing is the result of 150 years of agricultural production across the Canterbury Plains - it’s not just a recent intensification that’s causing the rise."

Over the past 30 years the Canterbury dairy herd increased tenfold from 113,000 to 1.2 million cows (1990-2019), and synthetic nitrogen fertiliser use increased seven fold nationally (693% from 1990-2019). The number of wells exceeding safe drinking standards in Canterbury has also risen sevenfold - from 1% in 1992 up to 8% in 2021.

The Ministry for the Environment states that 80% of leached nitrate comes from livestock urine and most of that - 65% of it - comes from dairy cows. Based on StatsNZ data from 2017, In order of magnitude, the biggest contributors to leached nitrate are dairy urine (129,000 tonnes), beef urine (37,000 tonnes), and synthetic nitrogen fertiliser (31,000 tonnes).

"The problem is too many cows and too much synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and the science showing that is undeniable."

Greenpeace is calling on Central Government to act.

"Right now government is reviewing the framework for protecting sources of human drinking water and needs to recognise the primary sources of nitrate are leachate from cow urine and synthetic nitrogen fertiliser and institute catchment-wide management including phasing out of synthetic fertiliser and lowering stocking rates," says Abel.

Scientists warn that 100 cases of colorectal cancer and 40 deaths per year in New Zealand could be attributable to nitrate in drinking water - and rural people on groundwater are most at risk.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Regulating Guns And Supermarkets


Thanks to decades of free market zealots opposed on principle to sensible regulation… We’re now faced with a supermarket duopoly so entrenched that any prospective new entrant would have to think twice before taking them on. Even if they did, it might take as much as an estimated $1 billion investment upfront and 100 stores before the new entrant could hope to start getting price traction on the incumbents. For the foreseeable, we’re left with a government that’s merely tinkering with the problem. Consumers should not be holding their breath over what even the sensible regulatory steps announced yesterday by the government might achieve...
More>>



 
 

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 