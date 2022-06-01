Building A Better Future: Auckland Airport Strengthens Leadership Team With New Customer And Strategy Roles

Auckland Airport has announced changes to its senior leadership team with the creation of new positions to lead the airport’s customer transformation and another to lead infrastructure strategy.

Scott Tasker, who has overseen the airport’s aeronautical business since 2017, will take up the expanded role of General Manager Customer and Aero Commercial on 7 June, with responsibility for the organisation’s customer strategy and standards, spanning the domestic and international terminals, Strata Lounge, transport services, retail and property and call centre.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Carrie Hurihanganui said: “We have a renewed vision to transform Auckland Airport into a world-class travel experience. Not just a place where people go from A to B, but a place where the journey brings as much enjoyment as the destination.

“As aviation recovers and we ramp up our infrastructure development programme, we want to ensure that we are focused on the customer experience every step of the way. Scott brings a wealth of experience working with airlines and customers, and I look forward to working with him as we welcome travellers back to Auckland Airport.”

Auckland Airport’s leadership team is also being strengthened with the newly created position of ‘General Manager Strategic Infrastructure Planning & Transformation’.

Mary-Liz Tuck has been appointed to the role which will oversee the centralisation and co-ordination of infrastructure planning, capital investment and aeronautical forecasting, including master planning and sustainability. Ms Tuck is currently in the position of General Manager Corporate Services and acts as Company Secretary.

“With our long-term planning horizons and as we kick-start our infrastructure development programme, we want to ensure we’re in the best position possible to deliver for the next 20 years of travel at Auckland Airport,” said Ms Hurihanganui.

“Mary-Liz has played a key role in Auckland Airport’s recovery through the pandemic and I’m excited to work with her in her new role leading infrastructure strategy and transformation as our organisation steps forward into the 2023 financial year and beyond.”

Ms Tuck, who has been in senior legal and management positions for more than 10 years, will take up her new role on 7 June. A recruitment search will be carried out for a new General Manager Corporate Services, overseeing legal, people and capability, health, safety and wellbeing and corporate affairs.

© Scoop Media

