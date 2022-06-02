Hamilton Fund For Fun Community Festivities Now Open

Community groups can now apply for a slice of a Hamilton City Council’s $100,000 Community Event Fund.

Council’s Community Event Fund offers a share of the $100,000 to non-profit community groups to help them host free or low-cost community events taking place between 30 September 2022 and 30 June 2023. In 2021, Council’s Community Committee awarded a total of $61,950 towards 16 events.

There’s no limit to the amount of funding community groups may request, though priority is given to small community-led events or cultural celebrations open to the wider community. Some events that received funding last year were Boon After Dark 2022, Whaanau Ora Day, the Hamilton disability Arts Festival, Waikato Smokefree Rock Quest and World Refugee Day Celebration 2022.

Community Committee Chair Councillor Mark Bunting said it’s important these events have strong potential to bring Hamiltonians together.

“Social interaction among our residents is an important ingredient for the community events we’re looking to fund,” he said. “A related aspect we’re looking at is the number of people that are expected to attend. Ideally, we’re looking at events that will draw crowds of 1000 people or more.”

Events that take place in public spaces are also encouraged. “We’re keen to activate community places and spaces within Hamilton Kirikiriroa like our amazing parks, the Hamilton Lake, Garden Place and so on,” said Councillor Bunting.

If you have any questions before you apply, Council will be hosting two digital question and answer sessions on 15 and 22 June from 11am to midday. You can register your interest at the funding email below.

Grant applications will be taken through the SmartyGrants system and you can find out more at hamilton.govt.nz/communityfunding (linked below). If you have any questions, get in touch at funding@council.govt.nz.

Successful applicants will be notified by early September 2022.

For media enquiries contact Elsa Bredenkamp Communication and Engagement Advisor - Community and Corporate Elsa.Bredenkamp@hcc.govt.nz 07 958 5936

