Hutt City Council Publishes Strategy For A Less Congested City

Hutt City Council has signed off on Whiria te muka tangata, whārikihia te Kaupapa, our Integrated Transport Strategy (ITS) setting out the city’s vision and direction for future transport developments.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says that signing off the Strategy signals a significant shift in how Council will address transport challenges in the Hutt.

"While we know the Strategy won’t fix our transport challenges overnight, we now have a guide for our strategic transport decisions and investments that will lead to a more efficient, resilient, and safer transport network in Lower Hutt," says Campbell Barry.

"Residents have consistently raised transport as one of their biggest concerns in our city. That’s why we engaged the public extensively on the Strategy, to hear their first-hand experiences and ideas of how we can decrease congestion on our roads and secure the future of our transport network.

"With increased traffic congestion, our growing population, and the effects climate change will have on our city, we need a bold and ambitious plan to not only tackle congestion, but encourage cycling, walking, and other active ways of getting around.

"All of our transport projects from Tupua Horo Nuku (formerly the Eastern Bays Shared Path) to the Cross Valley Link will be guided by the ITS, which will lead us to a more sustainable and better connected network."

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says that all the city’s future transport projects are interconnected as part of the same network.

"The Integrated Transport Strategy brings together land use and transport planning with the challenges of climate and behaviour change to guide Council’s decision making on our transport network."

Council has worked closely with local communities, key stakeholders and Mana Whenua to understand the challenges and priorities of users of our current transport system. This has informed the development of the Integrated Transport Strategy which can be viewed here.

