Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$40,000 Spent On Fixing One Vandalised Playground In A Year

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council has spent more than $40,000 fixing and securing Dominion Park playground in Nawton in the last year.

In the last three months, $25,000 has been spent on replacing vandalised equipment, and a further $15,000 to install video cameras for 24-hour CCTV surveillance in an effort to mitigate the high levels of vandalism.

Thanks to the repairs, locals can now enjoy the giant basket swing again – freshly fixed for the fourth time. They can stand on the newly repaired turf under the swings, swing on the fixed belt swing, drink from the drinking fountain which has been restored after being stolen, and slide down the giant slides – both of which needed fixing after an arson attack, a separate incident from the one that took place in the toilet facilities three years ago.

The destination playground, also known as Te oko o Kirikiriroa playground, is one of eight around the city. It was opened in 2016 and built to provide a fun and exciting space for families. Since its opening, more than $105,000 has been spent on fixing and securing the playground.

Hamilton City Council’s Parks and Recreation Unit Director, Maria Barrie, said every community deserves to have a safe, nice space to take their children to enjoy a family day out. “It’s very disappointing that what is probably a small number of people feel the need to ruin a community asset for everyone.

“Just last week we found the toilets in a terrible state, the outside lights smashed along with the inside and outside smoke detectors. The cost to replace these, as well as to install smash-proof covers, will be more than $2000.”

The park and playground are surrounded by more than 14 schools and several kindergartens and are very well used by many patrons ranging from small children to adults.

The playground is now under 24-hour surveillance, and Hamilton City Council urges playground and park users to stay vigilant and keep an eye out for any strange or malicious behaviour.

“If you’re in the area and see any untoward behaviour, do not put yourself in harm's way. Please call 111 and report it, and report to council any damage you see as soon as you can,” says Barrie. “The playground belongs to the whole community. Let’s help each other out and work together to make our playgrounds a safe and enjoyable space for all to spend time with their whaanau.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 