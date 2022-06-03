Auckland Councillors Urged To Reject Mayor's Climate Action Plan

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is urging Councillors to vote against a proposal that would see rates increase by 5.7% and impose further burden on struggling households.

On Tuesday, the Finance and Performance Committee of Auckland Council is expected to recommend that the Governing Body adopt Mayor Phil Goff’s proposal for a Climate Action Targeted Rate (CATR).

The new 2.2% rate would come on top of a planned 3.5% general rates rise. Council officials expect the CATR to generate more than $57 million a year in revenue. Mayor Goff claims the money will be spent on a billion-dollar Climate Action Plan that includes $144 million for cycleways and $13.3 million to plant an urban forest.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, “This isn’t really about climate change. It is effectively an overdraft in the letterbox of every Auckland household to cover the bill for a decade of reckless spending and bureaucratic incompetence.”

“Most of this money will pay for buses and footpaths that should already be funded by general rates. But the Council has overspent and underdelivered to the point where funding from central government has run out,” Mr Van Veen said.

“Rather than impose a heavier financial burden on struggling households, the Council should downsize. Aucklanders don’t need big corporate entities like Auckland Unlimited and Panuku Eke that mostly serve the big end of town.”

“If the Council is struggling to pay for essential services like animal control and resource management, let alone infrastructure, then it’s time to get rid of top-heavy CCOs.”

The Ratepayers’ Alliance is urging its members and supporters to contact Councillors ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with a new online submission tool at http://backtobasics.nz.

The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance is a not-for-profit community group dedicated to championing prudent fiscal management of our Super City. Membership is free and open to all Aucklanders who sign up at www.ratepayers.nz.

The Ratepayers’ Alliance has spokespeople available for comment on ratepayer and Super City issues. Representatives can be contacted on 09 281 5172 or via media@ratepayers.nz. License free, high-resolution images are available here.

ENDS

ENQUIRIES:

Josh Van Veen

021 1744 938