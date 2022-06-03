Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Councillors Urged To Reject Mayor's Climate Action Plan

Friday, 3 June 2022, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is urging Councillors to vote against a proposal that would see rates increase by 5.7% and impose further burden on struggling households.

On Tuesday, the Finance and Performance Committee of Auckland Council is expected to recommend that the Governing Body adopt Mayor Phil Goff’s proposal for a Climate Action Targeted Rate (CATR).

The new 2.2% rate would come on top of a planned 3.5% general rates rise. Council officials expect the CATR to generate more than $57 million a year in revenue. Mayor Goff claims the money will be spent on a billion-dollar Climate Action Plan that includes $144 million for cycleways and $13.3 million to plant an urban forest.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, “This isn’t really about climate change. It is effectively an overdraft in the letterbox of every Auckland household to cover the bill for a decade of reckless spending and bureaucratic incompetence.”

“Most of this money will pay for buses and footpaths that should already be funded by general rates. But the Council has overspent and underdelivered to the point where funding from central government has run out,” Mr Van Veen said.

“Rather than impose a heavier financial burden on struggling households, the Council should downsize. Aucklanders don’t need big corporate entities like Auckland Unlimited and Panuku Eke that mostly serve the big end of town.”

“If the Council is struggling to pay for essential services like animal control and resource management, let alone infrastructure, then it’s time to get rid of top-heavy CCOs.”

The Ratepayers’ Alliance is urging its members and supporters to contact Councillors ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with a new online submission tool at http://backtobasics.nz

The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance is a not-for-profit community group dedicated to championing prudent fiscal management of our Super City. Membership is free and open to all Aucklanders who sign up at www.ratepayers.nz.

The Ratepayers’ Alliance has spokespeople available for comment on ratepayer and Super City issues. Representatives can be contacted on 09 281 5172 or via media@ratepayers.nz. License free, high-resolution images are available here.

 

ENDS

 

ENQUIRIES:

Josh Van Veen

021 1744 938

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 