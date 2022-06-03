Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

On-demand Public Transport Launching In Hastings

Friday, 3 June 2022, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

“$2 from anywhere in Hastings, to anywhere in Hastings; where you want to go, when you want to go!”

That was the key message delivered by Regional Councillor and Transport Committee Chair Martin Williams at Friday morning’s launch event of the new MyWay service, which will open for service in Hastings from Tuesday 7 June kicking off a 12-month trial with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

MyWay is public transport designed to suit your schedule. It combines the benefits of public transport with the convenience and flexibility of travelling by car, taxi or Uber.

Martin Williams says it is very exciting to bring this service to Hastings, with a similar trial planned for Napier next year.

“People in Hastings can book a ride where and when it suits them, doing away with fixed routes and timetables. If the trial is successful and people ‘get on board’ with MyWay, we will ultimately be able to provide a more user friendly and accessible service for a wider range of people over a longer term and across the region, “says Councillor Williams.

We are keen to see more people using our buses, riding their bikes, or walking, particularly to make shorter everyday trips around town. MyWay is our first step on the journey, to change the way we think about and use public transport in Hawke’s Bay.”

MyWay uses technology to match customers travelling in the same direction and works out a flexible route to pick you up and drop you off close to your destination.

Using the app, designed by Via, Hastings residents can track the vehicle and get updates on when they’ll get to their destination.

Via’s Asia-Pacific regional manager Ben Hague says, “Via is proud to partner with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council to provide this innovative, on-demand service.”

“The service will make it convenient for customers to go to more places in Hastings when it suits them, rather than relying on a fixed bus route.”

MyWay replaces routes 16A, 16B and 17 in Hastings, and operates Monday to Friday, 6am to 6pm. Customers can request a vehicle through the MyWay app, by calling the Regional Council call centre on 0800 108 838, or through any of the booking services around Hastings. The fare for a trip to go anywhere in Hastings under the trial is $2.

Councillor Williams says 100 people had trialled the service to help iron out any issues before opening the service to the public. “We’ve been working hard to rectify initial teething issues that cropped up, but overall there has been some really positive feedback.”

“Super quick and easy. Arrived at work early so will adjust time for pickup tomorrow morning when I do it all again.” – Gail Hussey

“Once again I used the van to go to an appointment this morning loving this service.” – Julie Anne

Hastings customers can download the Via app for free from their mobile device’s app store or by visiting www.mywayhb.nz

