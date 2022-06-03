Programmes To Revitalise Tāmaki Makaurau Support 98 Events And Activities Across The Region

Aucklanders can look forward to free or discounted access to an exciting range of events and activities across Tāmaki Makaurau, with the approval of 96 further applications under two government-funded programmes designed to support the region’s economic revival. So far, 83 Local Activation Fund Programme and 15 Discount Programme applications have been approved since these resumed.

As part of the Reactivating Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Support Package, the Local Activation Fund Programme and Discount Programme are being delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of the Government. The programmes resumed on 4 April for three months until 4 July this year, following Government changes to the COVID-19 Protection Framework. Applications have now closed and the contracting process for successful applicants is underway.

One of the successful applicants was Ceillhe TeWhare TeNeti Hema Sperath (Ngāpuhi) of TIME Unlimited Tours, who says: “Our activation partners for Active Whakapapa (west), South Tech Innov8 2022 (south), Experience East Auckland (east) and Matariki @Sculptureum (north) are genuinely excited. These events, spread across Tāmaki Makaurau, have been designed to get to the heart of, and connect locals and iwi to, places of significance that contribute to the vibrant city we all love to call home. As well as running the events in June, we are also focused on how to make these events sustainable so they may continue long term and have a positive and lasting impact on the community and the environment.”

The programmes have also supported a range of Matariki events and activities. For details about events around Tāmaki Makaurau, please click HERE.

From the Front Yard Festival at kaumātua homes and rest homes (until 15 June) to Hands-On at Waiheke Adult Learning Centre (until 3 July), and the Hey Tram event at MOTAT (until 4 July), the programmes have supported events across the region.

The Local Activation Fund Programme also supports the delivery of some familiar festivals, including The French Festival at Queen’s Wharf on 11-12 June and Taste of Pasifika, supporting the extension of the festival programme into community venues across Tāmaki Makaurau, over three weekends from 11- 19 June.



The Discount Programme has supported school programmes at Thrillzone, youth circus theatre workshops by Dust Palace Charitable Trust, and Weta Worskhop Unleashed programmes with schools and youth support groups, amongst other events and activities.

