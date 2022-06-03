Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Programmes To Revitalise Tāmaki Makaurau Support 98 Events And Activities Across The Region

Friday, 3 June 2022, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited

Aucklanders can look forward to free or discounted access to an exciting range of events and activities across Tāmaki Makaurau, with the approval of 96 further applications under two government-funded programmes designed to support the region’s economic revival. So far, 83 Local Activation Fund Programme and 15 Discount Programme applications have been approved since these resumed.

As part of the Reactivating Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Support Package, the Local Activation Fund Programme and Discount Programme are being delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of the Government. The programmes resumed on 4 April for three months until 4 July this year, following Government changes to the COVID-19 Protection Framework. Applications have now closed and the contracting process for successful applicants is underway.

One of the successful applicants was Ceillhe TeWhare TeNeti Hema Sperath (Ngāpuhi) of TIME Unlimited Tours, who says: “Our activation partners for Active Whakapapa (west), South Tech Innov8 2022 (south), Experience East Auckland (east) and Matariki @Sculptureum (north) are genuinely excited. These events, spread across Tāmaki Makaurau, have been designed to get to the heart of, and connect locals and iwi to, places of significance that contribute to the vibrant city we all love to call home. As well as running the events in June, we are also focused on how to make these events sustainable so they may continue long term and have a positive and lasting impact on the community and the environment.”

The programmes have also supported a range of Matariki events and activities. For details about events around Tāmaki Makaurau, please click HERE.

From the Front Yard Festival at kaumātua homes and rest homes (until 15 June) to Hands-On at Waiheke Adult Learning Centre (until 3 July), and the Hey Tram event at MOTAT (until 4 July), the programmes have supported events across the region.

The Local Activation Fund Programme also supports the delivery of some familiar festivals, including The French Festival at Queen’s Wharf on 11-12 June and Taste of Pasifika, supporting the extension of the festival programme into community venues across Tāmaki Makaurau, over three weekends from 11- 19 June.


The Discount Programme has supported school programmes at Thrillzone, youth circus theatre workshops by Dust Palace Charitable Trust, and Weta Worskhop Unleashed programmes with schools and youth support groups, amongst other events and activities.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Unlimited on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 