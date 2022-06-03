Predicted Bad Weather Postpones Tree Removal Work, Closures Called Off
Friday, 3 June 2022, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Tree removal works that were due to take place on Mauao
next week have been called off due to an unfavourable
weather forecast.
This means that the Mauao closure
scheduled for Wednesday, 8 June until Thursday, 9 June and
closures of the Pilot Bay boat ramp and car park for
Tuesday, 7 June until Wednesday, 15 June 2022, will no
longer take place.
A new date for this work hasn’t
been confirmed but is likely to be late June or early
July.
