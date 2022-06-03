Predicted Bad Weather Postpones Tree Removal Work, Closures Called Off

Tree removal works that were due to take place on Mauao next week have been called off due to an unfavourable weather forecast.

This means that the Mauao closure scheduled for Wednesday, 8 June until Thursday, 9 June and closures of the Pilot Bay boat ramp and car park for Tuesday, 7 June until Wednesday, 15 June 2022, will no longer take place.

A new date for this work hasn’t been confirmed but is likely to be late June or early July.

