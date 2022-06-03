Tauranga Police Urge Motorists To Slow Down Around Road Works

Attributed to Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter – Western BOP Road Policing Manager.

People using Cameron Road will be aware of road works currently underway between First and Fifth Avenue. The road works are part of a programme of work underway to make this important thoroughfare safer for all road users.

A 30 km/h temporary speed limit is in place to keep the area safe for contractors working on the road and all road users.

Police will have an increased presence in the area over the coming week and enforcement action will be taken against motorists who do not obey the speed limit.

We are also heading into a long weekend so let’s all be safe on the roads and make sure it’s an enjoyable one. Wear your seatbelt, put your phone away, slow down, and never drive if you’ve been drinking.

© Scoop Media

