Name Release, Fatal Crash, SH5, Tapapa

Attributed to Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil Edwards.

Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 5, Tapapa yesterday morning.

She was 30-year-old Shannon Alexandra Rastrick of Tokoroa.

Shannon was a Constable stationed in Tokoroa and had been working in the Taupō area since graduating in 2018.

She was off-duty at the time of the crash.

She was a loved and valued colleague who will be dearly missed.

We continue to provide support to her family and colleagues.

Her family have requested privacy at this difficult time.

An investigation into circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

