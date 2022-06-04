Name Release, Fatal Crash, SH5, Tapapa
Saturday, 4 June 2022, 4:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Taupō Area Commander Inspector Phil
Edwards.
Police can now release the name of the
woman who died following a single-vehicle crash on State
Highway 5, Tapapa yesterday morning.
She was
30-year-old Shannon Alexandra Rastrick of
Tokoroa.
Shannon was a Constable stationed in Tokoroa
and had been working in the Taupō area since graduating in
2018.
She was off-duty at the time of the
crash.
She was a loved and valued colleague who will
be dearly missed.
We continue to provide support to
her family and colleagues.
Her family have requested
privacy at this difficult time.
An investigation into
circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
