New Lynn To Avondale Shared Path Opens

Saturday, 4 June 2022, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Mayor on bike.

The New Lynn to Avondale Shared Path has opened this morning - with a ribbon cutting ceremony, after a blessing by mana whenua.

The opening was attended by Mayor Phil Goff, Minister of Transport Michael Wood, Whau Ward Councillor Tracy Mulholland and Whau Local Board.

The 2.9km path takes pedestrians and people on bikes from the Avondale train station, through the Chalmers Reserve, along a short section of St Georges Road and then follows the railway line to the New Lynn Station.

Construction of the $44.3 million path started in early 2020 and was funded by Auckland Transport (AT), Whau Local Board, and the government - through the Urban Cycleways Programme.

Mayor Phil Goff welcomed the completion of the New Lynn to Avondale Shared Path.

“This pathway is another big step towards ensuring Aucklanders have wider choices on how they can travel around their city in a safe and sustainable way,” he said.

“It’s a vital link connecting with the Waterview and south-eastern shared pathways that will enable people to safely cycle all the way from New Lynn to the city centre.

“We know we have to address the two critical problems of carbon emissions and traffic congestion. Transport in Auckland creates 43 per cent of our carbon emissions. Encouraging people to shift from private cars to cycling, walking and public transport is the most effective way we can reduce emissions and slow global heating.

“Giving people good options to be able to walk, cycle, and travel by bus or train means less traffic congestion for those who have no option but to drive, such as tradies and emergency services.”

Whau Ward Councillor Tracy Mulholland said she was thrilled that the shared path was now open.

“This is a project that has been some years in the making and which our communities and elected representatives have advocated for and supported,” she said.

“Its completion is a win for the climate, for our environment and for our people.”

Whau Local Board Chair Kay Thomas said the board was happy to contribute $2 million to the path.

“The path links New Lynn Train Station, Avondale Train Station, Waterview Shared Path, the Northwestern cycleway, and city centre networks. It also connects with the Te Whau Pathway, which follows the west side of the Whau River in Avondale, and other local walking and cycling routes.”

“The path is mostly off-road and crosses the Whau River on a new purpose-built bridge – which the board has provided significant funding for.”

Features and benefits:

  • A safer, more appealing route for pedestrians and people on bikes.
  • Easier access to local train stations and town centres.
  • New landscaping and improved visual appearance of public spaces.
  • New wayfinding signage.
  • New cycle parking.
  • Well-lit and designed to promote safety for users and neighbours.
  • Reduced traffic congestion and air pollution from vehicles.

