Serious Crash, Mata, Near Whangārei - Northland
Saturday, 4 June 2022, 6:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 south of Whangārei is blocked following
a serious crash.
It happened at the intersection with
Totara Road, Mata around 5:35pm and involved two
vehicles.
At least two people are understood to be
seriously injured, while there are a number of other people
involved.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
The road is completely blocked while
emergency services attend the scene.
Northbound
traffic is being diverted onto Salmon Road, while southbound
traffic is being diverted onto Springfield
Road.
