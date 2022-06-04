Serious Crash, Mata, Near Whangārei - Northland

State Highway 1 south of Whangārei is blocked following a serious crash.

It happened at the intersection with Totara Road, Mata around 5:35pm and involved two vehicles.

At least two people are understood to be seriously injured, while there are a number of other people involved.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is completely blocked while emergency services attend the scene.

Northbound traffic is being diverted onto Salmon Road, while southbound traffic is being diverted onto Springfield Road.

