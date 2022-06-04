Appeal For Driver, Mata Crash

Northland Police investigating a serious crash this evening want to speak to the driver of a vehicle at the scene at the time.

State Highway 1 at Mata, south of Whangārei remains blocked at the intersection with Totara Road following the crash around 5:35pm. At least two people were seriously injured.

As Police piece together what happened, officers would like to speak with the driver of an older-style, white Mitsubishi ute with a white canopy, believed to be heading south from the crash site at the time.

They are asked to please get in touch with Police either at a station or via 105, quoting event number P050807085.

