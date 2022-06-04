Appeal For Driver, Mata Crash
Saturday, 4 June 2022, 7:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northland Police investigating a serious crash this
evening want to speak to the driver of a vehicle at the
scene at the time.
State Highway 1 at Mata, south of
Whangārei remains blocked at the intersection with Totara
Road following the crash around 5:35pm. At least two people
were seriously injured.
As Police piece together what
happened, officers would like to speak with the driver of an
older-style, white Mitsubishi ute with a white canopy,
believed to be heading south from the crash site at the
time.
They are asked to please get in touch with
Police either at a station or via 105, quoting event number
P050807085.
