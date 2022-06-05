Update - Missing Man, Midhirst
Sunday, 5 June 2022, 6:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police searching for missing man Steven Walton located
the body of a man at a
Midhurst property last
week.
Formal identification has taken place and Police
can confirm the body is that of Steven, who was reported
missing on 13 April.
Police extend their condolences
to his family and friends at this time.
The death will
be referred to the
Coroner.
