Unexplained Death, Onehunga
Sunday, 5 June 2022, 6:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Inspector Lloyd
Schmid.
An investigation is underway into the
death of a woman at her Onehunga home.
The 65-year-old
was located in her home by a member of her extended family
shortly after 10am today.
The family member had gone
to the address after being unable to reach her by
phone.
The woman’s death is being treated as
unexplained at this stage, and a large team of detectives
continue to work on the investigation.
A scene
examination is underway and is expected to take several
days.
Police would like to reassure the community that
there is no risk to public safety in relation to this
death.
At this early stage, we have no further details
to
release.
