Unexplained Death, Onehunga

Attributed to Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid.

An investigation is underway into the death of a woman at her Onehunga home.

The 65-year-old was located in her home by a member of her extended family shortly after 10am today.

The family member had gone to the address after being unable to reach her by phone.

The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage, and a large team of detectives continue to work on the investigation.

A scene examination is underway and is expected to take several days.

Police would like to reassure the community that there is no risk to public safety in relation to this death.

At this early stage, we have no further details to release.

