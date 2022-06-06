Police Leaders Honoured This Queens Birthday Weekend

Two currently serving police officers and one former long-serving police

officer are today honoured by the Queen for their services to New Zealand

Police and the community.

They are all recipients of Member of The New Zealand Order of Merit MNZM for

services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Currently serving members from the Eastern Police District are Inspector Dean

Murray Clifford and Detective Inspector David (Dave) De Lange.

Also receiving an award is former Inspector Siaosi (George) Fa’alogo who

worked in the Wellington Police District, including Police National

Headquarters and the Royal New Zealand Police College.

Full citations below:

Member of The New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) Inspector Dean Murray

Clifford

For services to the New Zealand Police and the

community:

Inspector Dean Clifford has been a member of the New Zealand Police for 34

years, becoming Sergeant in 1994, Senior Sergeant in 1996 and Inspector from

2000.

Inspector Clifford has been based in various locations, including at Flaxmere

Community Policing Centre during a challenging period where he worked to form

a community partnership to build trust and confidence. Through several roles,

he has built strong community networks and partnerships focusing on Youth,

Family Harm and Mental Health. He was the Policing Development Manager,

responsible for district planning and innovation, focusing on family violence

and implementing several new models on how to approach Family Harm. He was

the Hastings Area Commander from 2004 to 2012. As the Eastern District

Prevention Manager, he implemented Neighbourhood Policing teams and together

with health services, initiated the provision of mental health and addiction

services within custody settings in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti. Inspector

Clifford was deployed to Timor Leste in 2013 as a Senior Mentor to implement

the Community Policing model and during 2021 acted as the Director in charge

of the Royal New Zealand Police College.

“This acknowledgement came as a total surprise, and I am really grateful

and feel privileged to receive this award - I know that it just doesn't

happen to anyone. I am thrilled that what is being recognised is the

combination of work within police and the community. I am lucky to work with

so many great people and am thankful for their support and commitment to our

community. “

Detective Inspector David (Dave) De Lange Member of The New Zealand Order of

Merit (MNZM) For services to the New Zealand Police and the

community:

Detective Inspector David de Lange has been serving the Hawke’s Bay and

Eastern District communities for 35 years, 25 of those with the Criminal

Investigation Branch.

Detective Inspector de Lange has spent several years overseeing the Hawke’s

Bay Crime Squad, leading several serious crime investigations including

murder, assault and sexual crimes. He spent four years as the Leader of the

Eastern District Child Protection Team, covering all Tairāwhiti and

Hawke’s Bay crime against children, developing Police partnerships with

other organisations including Oranga Tamariki and Ministry of Social

Development. He has dedicated 22 years of governance to two schools in

Hastings, Karamu High School and Mayfair Primary School, serving as Chair of

Mayfair Primary School Board of Trustees between 1998 and 2003 and on the

Board of Trustees of Karamu Highschool between 2004 and 2020, 12 years as

Chair. He has supported members of the Board of Trustees and the Principals

to ensure professionalism and integrity of the school business. Detective

Inspector de Lange has led the Eastern District Organised Crime Team in the

last 18 months covering Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, successfully leading

numerous covert and overt operations, responsible for the seizing of more

than two million dollars’ worth of assets.

“I am really humbled, but proud to receive the honour. I know it is a

cliché to say that I accept it on behalf of others, but it is so true. I

have been privileged to work with so many good people who make it easy for me

to do what I do and enjoy doing what I do. They all have the same goal of

making our community and the people in it better now and in the future. This

is throughout the organisation from new recruits, new teachers, the vital

support staff to leaders who have mentored, supported and challenged me. My

family have been very important in my journey and it’s a reflection of

the support they have given me over the years especially my wife Ali that I

have been able to commit to the roles I have.”

Mr Siaosi (George) Fa’alogo Member of The New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community:

Mr Siaosi (George) Fa’alogo, a former police officer, is honoured after

community nominations. Mr Fa’alogo served in the New Zealand Police for 35

years and has contributed to the Wellington community through sports and

education. He was a member of New Zealand Police from 1984 until 2019.

Mr Fa’alogo held various senior manager and practitioner roles within the

New Zealand Police in operational, training, and strategic environments. As

the Manager of the Violence Reduction Unit, he had oversight on family

violence, child protection, adult sexual assault, alcohol harm, online child

exploitation and victims. He was the Youth and Community Services Coordinator

in Porirua and Prevention Manager in the Hutt Valley. He was deployed to the

Solomon Islands for two years to work with the Royal Solomon Islands Police

(RSIPF) on a four-year programme to improve national and regional security,

primarily to assist the RSIPF Executive to operationalise their Prevention

Strategy. With his wife, he coached the first Solomon Islands Outrigger Canoe

athletes to appear at the 2019 South Pacific Games in Samoa. He was the

licensee of the First Five Child Care in Porirua, on the Board of Trustees at

Papakowhai School and Saint Patricks College Silverstream between 2006 and

2015, setting up Polynesian Clubs and Pacific Parents Groups. Mr Fa'alogo has

represented Samoa and the New Zealand Police internationally in rugby league

and has coached, managed and organised rugby and netball tournaments, and

waka ama regattas in Wellington for 15 years.

Mr Fa’alogo has previously won New Zealand Police, District Commendations,

1999, 2001 and New Zealand Police, Gold Merit Bravery Award, 1998.

“I'm humbled by this recognition, and I thank God for a real life. I

don’t feel that I have done or said anything remarkable to deserve this

honour. Several of my friends have done the same things, but they don’t get

this recognition. When I reflect on the hardships and discrimination my

parents had to overcome as Pasifika migrants in the 1950's and 60's; and

the time I have had away from my wife Mandy and our two boys (Ezra and Isaac)

over the years – this award is for them. I acknowledge their unconditional

love and support.”

Commissioner Andrew Coster congratulated all the award winners.

“We can all be very proud of their achievements, and I congratulate them

all.”

“Our people join Police to make a difference and I’m constantly humbled

that so many generously give their time and skills to support their

communities and people in need.

“I warmly congratulate the three recipients of Queen’s Birthday Honours

as being extremely worthy for the range and impact of the policing and

community roles they have fulfilled, including internationally.

“Service is at the heart of policing and these people have left a legacy of

strengthening their communities and helping to build communities that are

safer and more inclusive for all.

