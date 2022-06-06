Police Leaders Honoured This Queens Birthday Weekend
Two currently serving police officers and one former
long-serving police
officer are today honoured by the Queen for their services to New Zealand
Police and the community.
They are all recipients of Member of The
New Zealand Order of Merit MNZM for
services to the New Zealand Police and the community.
Currently serving
members from the Eastern Police District are Inspector
Dean
Murray Clifford and Detective Inspector David (Dave) De Lange.
Also receiving an award is former Inspector
Siaosi (George) Fa’alogo who
worked in the Wellington Police District, including Police National
Headquarters and the Royal New Zealand Police College.
Full citations below:
Member of The New Zealand Order of
Merit (MNZM) Inspector Dean Murray
Clifford
For
services to the New Zealand Police and
the
community:
Inspector Dean Clifford has been a
member of the New Zealand Police for 34
years, becoming Sergeant in 1994, Senior Sergeant in 1996 and Inspector from
2000.
Inspector Clifford has been based in
various locations, including at Flaxmere
Community Policing Centre during a challenging period where he worked to form
a community partnership to build trust and confidence. Through several roles,
he has built strong community networks and partnerships focusing on Youth,
Family Harm and Mental Health. He was the Policing Development Manager,
responsible for district planning and innovation, focusing on family violence
and implementing several new models on how to approach Family Harm. He was
the Hastings Area Commander from 2004 to 2012. As the Eastern District
Prevention Manager, he implemented Neighbourhood Policing teams and together
with health services, initiated the provision of mental health and addiction
services within custody settings in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti. Inspector
Clifford was deployed to Timor Leste in 2013 as a Senior Mentor to implement
the Community Policing model and during 2021 acted as the Director in charge
of the Royal New Zealand Police College.
“This
acknowledgement came as a total surprise, and I am really
grateful
and feel privileged to receive this award - I know that it just doesn't
happen to anyone. I am thrilled that what is being recognised is the
combination of work within police and the community. I am lucky to work with
so many great people and am thankful for their support and commitment to our
community. “
Detective Inspector David (Dave) De Lange Member
of The New Zealand Order of
Merit (MNZM) For services to the New Zealand Police and the
community:
Detective
Inspector David de Lange has been serving the Hawke’s Bay
and
Eastern District communities for 35 years, 25 of those with the Criminal
Investigation Branch.
Detective Inspector de Lange has spent several
years overseeing the Hawke’s
Bay Crime Squad, leading several serious crime investigations including
murder, assault and sexual crimes. He spent four years as the Leader of the
Eastern District Child Protection Team, covering all Tairāwhiti and
Hawke’s Bay crime against children, developing Police partnerships with
other organisations including Oranga Tamariki and Ministry of Social
Development. He has dedicated 22 years of governance to two schools in
Hastings, Karamu High School and Mayfair Primary School, serving as Chair of
Mayfair Primary School Board of Trustees between 1998 and 2003 and on the
Board of Trustees of Karamu Highschool between 2004 and 2020, 12 years as
Chair. He has supported members of the Board of Trustees and the Principals
to ensure professionalism and integrity of the school business. Detective
Inspector de Lange has led the Eastern District Organised Crime Team in the
last 18 months covering Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, successfully leading
numerous covert and overt operations, responsible for the seizing of more
than two million dollars’ worth of assets.
“I am really humbled, but proud to
receive the honour. I know it is a
cliché to say that I accept it on behalf of others, but it is so true. I
have been privileged to work with so many good people who make it easy for me
to do what I do and enjoy doing what I do. They all have the same goal of
making our community and the people in it better now and in the future. This
is throughout the organisation from new recruits, new teachers, the vital
support staff to leaders who have mentored, supported and challenged me. My
family have been very important in my journey and it’s a reflection of
the support they have given me over the years especially my wife Ali that I
have been able to commit to the roles I have.”
Mr Siaosi (George) Fa’alogo Member of The New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)
For services to the New Zealand Police and the community:
Mr Siaosi
(George) Fa’alogo, a former police officer, is honoured
after
community nominations. Mr Fa’alogo served in the New Zealand Police for 35
years and has contributed to the Wellington community through sports and
education. He was a member of New Zealand Police from 1984 until 2019.
Mr Fa’alogo held various senior manager and
practitioner roles within the
New Zealand Police in operational, training, and strategic environments. As
the Manager of the Violence Reduction Unit, he had oversight on family
violence, child protection, adult sexual assault, alcohol harm, online child
exploitation and victims. He was the Youth and Community Services Coordinator
in Porirua and Prevention Manager in the Hutt Valley. He was deployed to the
Solomon Islands for two years to work with the Royal Solomon Islands Police
(RSIPF) on a four-year programme to improve national and regional security,
primarily to assist the RSIPF Executive to operationalise their Prevention
Strategy. With his wife, he coached the first Solomon Islands Outrigger Canoe
athletes to appear at the 2019 South Pacific Games in Samoa. He was the
licensee of the First Five Child Care in Porirua, on the Board of Trustees at
Papakowhai School and Saint Patricks College Silverstream between 2006 and
2015, setting up Polynesian Clubs and Pacific Parents Groups. Mr Fa'alogo has
represented Samoa and the New Zealand Police internationally in rugby league
and has coached, managed and organised rugby and netball tournaments, and
waka ama regattas in Wellington for 15 years.
Mr Fa’alogo has previously won New Zealand
Police, District Commendations,
1999, 2001 and New Zealand Police, Gold Merit Bravery Award, 1998.
“I'm
humbled by this recognition, and I thank God for a real
life. I
don’t feel that I have done or said anything remarkable to deserve this
honour. Several of my friends have done the same things, but they don’t get
this recognition. When I reflect on the hardships and discrimination my
parents had to overcome as Pasifika migrants in the 1950's and 60's; and
the time I have had away from my wife Mandy and our two boys (Ezra and Isaac)
over the years – this award is for them. I acknowledge their unconditional
love and support.”
Commissioner Andrew Coster congratulated all the award winners.
“We can all be very proud of
their achievements, and I congratulate
them
all.”
“Our people join Police to make a
difference and I’m constantly humbled
that so many generously give their time and skills to support their
communities and people in need.
“I warmly
congratulate the three recipients of Queen’s Birthday
Honours
as being extremely worthy for the range and impact of the policing and
community roles they have fulfilled, including internationally.
“Service is at
the heart of policing and these people have left a legacy
of
strengthening their communities and helping to build communities that are
safer and more inclusive for all.