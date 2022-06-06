Fatal Crash, Amberley - Canterbury

One person has died following a crash in Amberley.

A vehicle had gone off the road and into the Waipara River, off Double Corner Road, about 5:35pm yesterday.

Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle but were freed.

One of them sadly died a short time later, with the second person receiving moderate injuries.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

