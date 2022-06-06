Fatal Crash, Amberley - Canterbury
Monday, 6 June 2022, 4:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash in
Amberley.
A vehicle had gone off the road and into the
Waipara River, off Double Corner Road, about 5:35pm
yesterday.
Two people were initially trapped in the
vehicle but were freed.
One of them sadly died a short
time later, with the second person receiving moderate
injuries.
The death will be referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...More>>