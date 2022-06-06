Have You Seen Grahame?
Monday, 6 June 2022, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are urgently seeking assistance in locating
missing 61-year-old Grahame Dawson.
He was last seen
Friday morning in Auckland Domain.
He is described as
5’7 and of a slim build and was last seen wearing grey
trackpants and a dark blue/black cardigan with a bright
coloured tee-shirt.
If you have any information which
can assist Police please call 111 and quote job number
P050806282.
