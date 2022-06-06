Have You Seen Grahame?

Police are urgently seeking assistance in locating missing 61-year-old Grahame Dawson.

He was last seen Friday morning in Auckland Domain.

He is described as 5’7 and of a slim build and was last seen wearing grey trackpants and a dark blue/black cardigan with a bright coloured tee-shirt.

If you have any information which can assist Police please call 111 and quote job number P050806282.

