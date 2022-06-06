Concerns For Man, Seatoun
Monday, 6 June 2022, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have concerns for a man seen on the Eastern
Walkway off Inglis Street, Seatoun yesterday
afternoon.
The man was seen by members of the public
about 1.30pm and appeared to be in distress.
Area
enquiries have been conducted yesterday afternoon and today
however he has not been able to be located, and Police are
looking to establish his whereabouts and safety.
He is
described as European, in his late teens or early 20s, slim,
with bleach blond hair and facial piercings. He was wearing
a dark blue shirt and distressed black jeans.
We are
asking anyone with information about this man, or anyone who
has seen him, to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting
file number
2205605/9883.
