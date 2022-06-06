Concerns For Man, Seatoun

Police have concerns for a man seen on the Eastern Walkway off Inglis Street, Seatoun yesterday afternoon.

The man was seen by members of the public about 1.30pm and appeared to be in distress.

Area enquiries have been conducted yesterday afternoon and today however he has not been able to be located, and Police are looking to establish his whereabouts and safety.

He is described as European, in his late teens or early 20s, slim, with bleach blond hair and facial piercings. He was wearing a dark blue shirt and distressed black jeans.

We are asking anyone with information about this man, or anyone who has seen him, to get in touch by calling 105 and quoting file number 2205605/9883.

