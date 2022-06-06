Homicide Investigation Launched Following Death Of Man In Hospital

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died in Auckland Hospital yesterday.

He was 37-year-old Benjamin Kimball-James Mcintosh.

Police were called to Glendale Road, Glen Eden at about 8:20am on Friday, where he was located in a critical condition.

He was subsequently transported to hospital and underwent surgery, however has since succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are still in the very early stages of piecing together what has occurred.

We ask anyone who has any information, or saw something in the area at around the time of the incident that may assist us with our enquiries, to contact Police.

They are asked to call 105 quoting the file number 220603/1941. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

