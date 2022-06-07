Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ripple Of Excitement As Haunting Sound Returns To Summit Of Kohukohunui

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 5:29 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

The slow, mournful but melodious sound of the kōkako can be heard floating down from the heights of Kohukohunui, the highest summit (688m) on mainland Auckland.

And it is something worth singing about!

They’re celebrating the success of the breeding season and the recent years of successful pest control.

The latest Auckland Council Kōkako Management Area census in the Hunua Ranges reveals a record breaking 229 pairs of adult breeding birds, more than double the 106 pairs in 2018, making it now the second largest mainland population in New Zealand.

“This result is very exciting,” says Councillor Richard Hills, Environment and Climate Change Committee Chair.

“From 25 birds and only one breeding pair in 1994, to a population of over 400 is testament to the pest control work council staff and volunteers have put into the project over the last 25 years.

“The investment in ground control work and two aerial 1080 operations is paying dividends. It’s played a significant part in the position we now find ourselves in, of having built the population to the level we can now share our birds with other projects around the country; we’ve come full circle and it is very rewarding.”

Around 3000 bait stations and over 200 traps targeting possums, rats and mustelids are currently used in the targeted management area and more than 4000 hours is given each year by a committed group of volunteers passionate, about restoring our native bird life.

“It is pleasing to see evidence of the exponential growth in breeding pairs from when we first began our guided hikoi (journey) into the Kōkako Management Area," says Wharekawa Marae Trustee, Eddie Manukau.

“Our ongoing relationship with the southern regional parks team has fostered many meaningful engagements, including seeing the benefits of the kōkako breeding and pest management programme for ourselves,” he adds.

The predator control efforts have benefited other species in the Hunua Ranges with a rising number of kaka, long tailed bats and Hochstetters frogs being recorded in the area. The Hunua result also contributed significantly to the kokako national recovery programme which now numbers over 2,000 pairs.

“What’s exciting about this recovery programme is seeing new breeding pairs expanding out into new areas of the regional park,” says Miranda Bennett, Senior Ranger Conservation, Southern Regional Parks.

“While many of the older pairs of birds are still within the Kōkako Management Area the younger generation coming through are venturing out, reflecting the success of the predator control.”

The oldest bird observed in the survey is 25-year-old McKenzie; banded as a chick in 1998 he is still paired and breeding.

The survey is carried out every four years.

A park wide aerial pest control plan using 1080 is scheduled for late winter 2022 to support the 2022/23 native bird breeding season and the restoration of Hunua forest by reducing predator numbers.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 


LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 