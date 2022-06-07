Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Controversial Tauranga City Council Flooding Decision To Face Legal Challenge

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 6:17 am
Press Release: Urban Task Force

TAURANGA, 7 June 2022: Property leadership group, Urban Task Force (UTF) have expressed disappointment and frustration at the recent approval of the Tauranga City Council’s Plan Change 27, a piece of legislation which the group believes will have a damaging effect on property values across the city.

UTF Board Chairman Scott Adams says the group have decided to appeal the court decision regarding the management of flood zones in Plan Change 27.

“Flooding is the most important natural hazard issue that our city is facing. We understand and support the intent of the work but remain strongly opposed to the Council’s approach and the uncertainty the Plan Change creates,” he says.

“UTF are particularly concerned that the Plan gives the Council the power to amend non-statutory flooding maps at any time, creating a high flood zone onto someone’s property without any prior notice and potentially making their home difficult to sell or insure.

“We believe ratepayers will bear the costs of this poor decision for many years as the flood mapping is woefully inaccurate, does not factor in recent existing private sector mitigation and is likely to result in frequent challenges from the city’s homeowners,” says Adams.

UTF were just one of many organisations and individuals that outlined their concerns to Council as part of a formal submission process in February 2021 and in a further submission in June last year.

“We think the court decision is very light and ignores most of the arguments put forward in submissions and does not give effect to the Regional Policy Statement because it lacks any evidence that other options for managing flooding for the city as a whole have been considered.

“The decision also does not follow specific directives from the city’s Commissioners,” says Adams.

UTF is understood to be one of several organisations preparing an appeal to the court decision.

“UTF want Tauranga to grow and thrive. To do that, we believe homeowners must have certainty about the future of their property and be able to trust in the decisions made by the Council planning services,” says Adams.

“Plan Change 27 delivers uncertainty and an atmosphere of mistrust, we want these concerns heard and will continue to press for positive change for all the residents of Tauranga.”

