Wet And Windy Week Ahead, Followed By Snow This Weekend

Covering period of Tuesday 07 - Thursday 9 June

MetService is forecasting a wet and windy week for most, as westerly to northwest winds dominate over New Zealand.

A moist north to northwest flow with embedded fronts brings periods of rain to much of the country this week, while a front moves slowly over Bay of Plenty today (Tuesday) and Wednesday morning.

The latest Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings are in force for the west coast of the South Island, as well as the Tararua Ranges and Bay of Plenty region, you can find details here http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.

Temperatures are set to be above average for this time of year explains MetService Meteorologist Kyle Lee, “Daytime temperatures are as high as 6C warmer for places like Alexandra today, whereas overnight temperatures across Aotearoa will be up to 7C warmer than average for June.”

As the week continues, the fast-moving fronts will bring more rain to the west coasts of both the South and North Island, where rainfall accumulations could reach warning criteria for the South Island.

Temperatures will start to cool dramatically over the weekend as a low pressure with an associated cold front moves over New Zealand. This system is likely to bring further severe weather and snowfall to low levels for the Otago and Canterbury regions.

“Snow is likely to lower significantly for parts of the lower South Island, including Canterbury, the Southern Lakes and Central Otago regions, giving ski fields some pre-season snow. So, if you are considering some outdoor activity this weekend it would be best to keep up to date with latest forecast as the weekend approaches” explained Lee.

