Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kenepuru Meetings Signal Future Road Repairs And Funding

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Representatives from Waka Kotahi, Marlborough Roads Recovery Team and Marlborough District Council met with members of the Kenepuru community at Waitaria Bay hall and The Portage Hotel late last week.

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor, who chairs the Council’s Assets and Services Committee, opened proceedings, and welcomed the participants.

“It was great to see so many turn out. Community feedback is really important for us to inform our programme. We recently made a number of changes to our planned closures as a result of the recent meeting with the farming community here,” she said.

She also thanked the local community.

“Everyone has had a challenging couple of years due to the Covid pandemic. To have your roading network severely damaged on top of that made things extremely difficult for everyone in the Kenepuru and in other areas of Marlborough, notably the Awatere Valley.”

Emma Speight, Director of Regional Relationships for Waka Kotahi, acknowledged the collaboration with Council and the community’s patience on top of the economic and personal cost they were bearing.

“The network is still fragile, so it is important we get these designs and repairs right. Climate change and the increased intensity of storms is something we now have to factor into all our work and planning.”

“This is the second largest local roads recovery project undertaken in New Zealand, surpassed only by the Christchurch earthquakes’ recovery.”

“I’m pleased to say the Government through Waka Kotahi will fund 95 per cent of the cost of this recovery, which is approximately $81M of the $85.3M total cost. I know this will come as a relief to the Mayor and Councillors and also the wider Marlborough community.”

She said the usual financial assistance rate (FAR) for large roading recovery projects was 71 per cent.

“Our funding commitment follows an earlier pledge by Waka Kotahi to fund 95 per cent of the immediate response phase of repairs after the July 2021 storm, which was estimated last October to be $21.7M, and this is included in the $81M.”

Andrew James, Systems Manager from Waka Kotahi, and Steve Murrin, Marlborough Roads Recovery Manager, explained some of the planned construction timeframes expected over the coming months.

“There has been some great progress made so far with more than 1,000 of the 1,600-plus faults completed,” Mr Murrin said.

He said they had identified four critical sites on Kenepuru Road with only one currently needing a hard closure.

“We’ve tried to minimise the need for hard closures, where we close the road over consecutive days with no lunchtime or evening openings.”

“Currently the only site identified as requiring a hard closure is Water Tank Slip at RP 20.5, just over 1km after Te Mahia Road turnoff.”

In Mr Murrin’s presentation the Water Tank Slip was programmed for after Easter, so that there were no hard closures during the area’s busy season.

The three other complex sites, RP 12.8 500m before Mahau Road, the Torea underslip and Portage Heights, have been programmed to occur one after another from late June to early December.

Feedback was sought from the community on changing the order of the complex sites and moving the Water Tank Slip to before Christmas.

The Marlborough Roads recovery works are all programmed to be completed by June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Nurses Are Our Prime Export To Australia


That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...
More>>



 
 

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 