Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Facilities Shortlisted In Architecture Awards

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 9:43 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Blenheim’s new sportshub and three public toilet upgrades have been shortlisted in the Nelson and Marlborough Architecture Awards 2022.

The state-of-the-art Lansdowne Sportshub is shortlisted in the Nelson and Marlborough Architecture Awards 2022

Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) recently released a shortlist of 15 projects for this year’s awards.

The Lansdowne Sportshub is shortlisted in the ‘Commercial Architecture’ category.

Designed by Arthouse Architects, built by Robinson Construction and funded by Council, the state-of-the-art building provides a central administration facility and change rooms for several sporting codes. A bar, kitchen, function area, equipment storerooms, umpire rooms and a tuck shop are also incorporated.

“This is a wonderful, high-quality facility and new home for Marlborough’s netball, rugby, touch, beach volleyball and softball clubs. The project has come to fruition thanks to the dedicated work of many people and organisations. Arthouse Architects and the team from Robinson Construction, plus a wide range of sub-contractors, have done a superb job,” Mayor Leggett said at the recent opening.

In the ‘Public Architecture’ category, three toilet upgrades located at Seymour Square in Blenheim, Havelock and Anakiwa have been nominated.

Also designed by Arthouse Architects, Council part-funded the toilets, with a 50 per cent contribution from the Government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF).

Public Conveniences portfolio holder Councillor Jenny Andrews says all three were ageing concrete block with basic facilities.

“The new toilets are designed to provide high quality facilities to serve our communities and visitors well for a long time,” Clr Andrews said.

“Accessibility and user safety were important design considerations, as was the provision of seating around the outside to allow a place to rest or wait for others,” she said.

The winners will be announced on Friday 29 July.

Photo Caption 1: The state-of-the-art Lansdowne Sportshub is shortlisted in the Nelson and Marlborough Architecture Awards 2022

Photo Caption 2: Public toilet upgrades at Seymour Square (pictured with Councillor Jenny Andrews), Havelock and Anakiwa also made the shortlist

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Nurses Are Our Prime Export To Australia


That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...
More>>



 
 

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 