Marlborough Facilities Shortlisted In Architecture Awards

Blenheim’s new sportshub and three public toilet upgrades have been shortlisted in the Nelson and Marlborough Architecture Awards 2022.

The state-of-the-art Lansdowne Sportshub is shortlisted in the Nelson and Marlborough Architecture Awards 2022

Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) recently released a shortlist of 15 projects for this year’s awards.

The Lansdowne Sportshub is shortlisted in the ‘Commercial Architecture’ category.

Designed by Arthouse Architects, built by Robinson Construction and funded by Council, the state-of-the-art building provides a central administration facility and change rooms for several sporting codes. A bar, kitchen, function area, equipment storerooms, umpire rooms and a tuck shop are also incorporated.

“This is a wonderful, high-quality facility and new home for Marlborough’s netball, rugby, touch, beach volleyball and softball clubs. The project has come to fruition thanks to the dedicated work of many people and organisations. Arthouse Architects and the team from Robinson Construction, plus a wide range of sub-contractors, have done a superb job,” Mayor Leggett said at the recent opening.

In the ‘Public Architecture’ category, three toilet upgrades located at Seymour Square in Blenheim, Havelock and Anakiwa have been nominated.

Also designed by Arthouse Architects, Council part-funded the toilets, with a 50 per cent contribution from the Government’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF).

Public Conveniences portfolio holder Councillor Jenny Andrews says all three were ageing concrete block with basic facilities.

“The new toilets are designed to provide high quality facilities to serve our communities and visitors well for a long time,” Clr Andrews said.

“Accessibility and user safety were important design considerations, as was the provision of seating around the outside to allow a place to rest or wait for others,” she said.

The winners will be announced on Friday 29 July.

Photo Caption 1: The state-of-the-art Lansdowne Sportshub is shortlisted in the Nelson and Marlborough Architecture Awards 2022

Photo Caption 2: Public toilet upgrades at Seymour Square (pictured with Councillor Jenny Andrews), Havelock and Anakiwa also made the shortlist

