Stratford Programme Supporting Locals Into Work

Stratford District Council’s Workforce Programme is nearing the end of its second year running and there’s a lot to be proud of. Since starting in 2020, the programme has supported 104 young people into employment across 45 local businesses.

The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) initiative has enabled successful connections between local employers and those seeking work across a number of industries.

Workforce Coordinator, Samantha Vega says, “The programme has been able to match people with employment opportunities that are right for them. We’ve seen people grow in roles within the aquatics industry, electrical, plumbing, building, forestry, administration, customer service and retail – it’s helping people right across the employment spectrum.”

The programme isn’t just about connecting people with work opportunities, it offers a huge range of support including financial help with wages, training, drivers/machinery licensing, equipment and clothing if the job requires.

“There are also regular check ins with businesses and employees to help embed good working relationships and ensure the programme is supporting where it’s most needed,” says Ms Vega.

We recently checked in with Workforce Programme participants Tylah Cooper and Brayden Fale who are both doing their Heavy Diesel Mechanic apprenticeships with Fieldtorque Taranaki.

“Fieldtorque coming on board with the programme has meant they’ve been able to successfully take on two young apprentices. The programme has provided Fieldtorque with financial assistance in wage subsidies, as well as helped put Tylah and Brayden through training and licensing opportunities,” says Ms Vega.

Fieldtorque Taranaki Office Manager Nicola Hinton say’s the programme is a great initiative. “A programme that helps our young ones with their first jobs and apprenticeships is a huge asset to the community – we are extremely thankful for the help,” says Mrs Hinton.

Tylah said as a young woman entering a male dominated industry, she was extremely nervous, but the Fieldtorque staff have made her feel at home. “I really enjoy the work I do and the atmosphere of our workplace. Every day is filled with jokes and banter, but I also get to learn new skills from the very knowledgeable team members who are always more than happy to help out and explain things to me,” she says. “In the future I hope to become a fully qualified technician and also to inspire more young women to be a part of the automotive and agricultural industries."

Brayden talks of the wider support the programme can offer people. "The programme has offered me different training options to upskill, including a defensive driving course so I could pass my restricted license quicker," he says. “This has been a huge help.”

Funding for this year’s programme ends on 30 June 2022, but it’s not too late to connect with the team and gain from the support available.

For more information about the programme people can email workforce@stratford.govt.nz or phone the team on 06 765 6099.

Background

MTFJ partnered with the Ministry of Social Development in 2020 to develop a Community Recovery Programme which provided up to $500,000 to 23 rural councils (population of 20,000 or less) with a national aim to get 1,150 young people or Covid-19 displaced engaged in a sustainable employment pathway.

The focus was rural, as young people in rural New Zealand often face exacerbated challenges when entering into the labour force, these challenges include a lack of access to skill development pathways, driver licencing and testing facilities and a lack of access to employers.

The partnership is targeted towards supporting young people not in education, employment or training (NEET) or those who have been displaced due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

