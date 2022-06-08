Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Return Granville Flats Land To Wellington Tenths Trust

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 4:35 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council and the Wellington Tenths Trust have reached an agreement which will see the Council end its lease of the land currently occupied by the Granville Flats by May 2024.

The Granville Flats were built in the 1960s on land that is owned by the Wellington Tenths Trust. The Council has been leasing the land through perpetual lease from the Trust, and owns the buildings.

The Council supports the Trust’s desire to end the lease, which was confirmed by the Trust’s board on 26 May 2022. Council officers have been working with the Trust over the last few months to finalise details. The Council will dismantle and remove the buildings, clearing the site before it is returned to the Trust.

The Chairman of the Wellington Tenths Trust, Anaru Smiler said: “this is an historical moment for the Trust and its owners. The land is part of the original tenths land blocks dating back to the 1839 deed of purchase with the New Zealand Company. Having full control of our whenua means we can provide better opportunities for our people. It is a momentous occasion…”.

Mayor Andy Foster says: “We support the Trust in their wish to bring the lease to an end. This is in line with our new Tūpiki Ora Māori Strategy, approved in May, which explicitly supports a Māori-led response to uplifting the state of wellbeing of whānau, anchored in the whakapapa relationships between people, place and nature.

“It comes at a time when decisions would have to have been made regarding the upgrade of Granville Flats which would have required significant Council investment, including seismic strengthening. Doing nothing was never an option.”

City Housing tenancy advisors have been working closely with all Granville residents today (Wednesday 8 June) to explain the decision and the next steps. City Housing staff will work with residents to complete a thorough needs assessment to understand what residents need and want from their future home.

All tenants will be rehoused in alternative Council homes by December 2023, with the Council covering tenants’ moving costs.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Nurses Are Our Prime Export To Australia


That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...
More>>



 
 

Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 