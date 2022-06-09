Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cocaine, Methamphetamine And Cash Seized In Operation Bali

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 12:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Ten people have been arrested and large quantities of cocaine,
methamphetamine and cash have been seized following a joint Police and
Customs operation.

Police located and seized 435 grams of methamphetamine, approximately
$455,000 in cash, and clan lab-related items following search warrants
executed in the Waikato and Wellington yesterday.

The 11 warrants at residential properties in Wellington, Hutt Valley and
Hamilton were part of Operation Bali, an operation targeting the importation,
sale and supply of cocaine and methamphetamine, which began after a series of
seizures at the border by Customs Officers.

One kilogram of cocaine and an additional six kilograms of methamphetamine
were intercepted by Customs as part of the operation.

Seven men and three women, aged between 24 and 57 years of age were arrested
in the operation.

They will all appear in the Wellington District Court on Thursday 9 June on a
range of charges, including Importing Class A controlled drugs, Possession
for Supply of Class A controlled drugs, and Supplying Class A drug.

The joint investigation between New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs
Service has been supported by several Police workgroups including the
National Organised Crime Group, Asset Recovery Unit, Wellington District
Police, Waikato CIB and several other specialist units.

The termination of this operation reiterates our ongoing efforts to dismantle
transnational organised crime groups and the enormous harm they cause in our
communities.

“These groups are intent on pumping as much illicit drugs as they can into
our communities causing considerable social harm, crime and victimisation,”
Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says.

"Customs and Police are constantly looking to disrupt how these groups
operate and we will continue to target these groups and the individuals that
align themselves with them."

“This termination demonstrates the importance of our transnational
partnerships with law enforcement agencies across the globe in our common
ongoing efforts to combat transnational organised crime and drug trafficking
activity," Detective Superintendent Williams says.

"This should serve as a warning to criminals everywhere who are attempting to
bring drugs into New Zealand that they will be detected and they will be held
accountable.”

Dana McDonald, Customs’ Group Manager Intelligence, Investigations &
Enforcement says the operation started following a series of linked seizures
at the border by frontline Customs staff, whose vigilance and diligence have
paid dividends with these arrests.

"By combining our intelligence with Police, we were able to uncover a wider
ring of opportunist drug smugglers and dismantle their attempts to exploit
our communities for a profit,” he said.

We encourage anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug dealing
in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555
111.

As this matter is now before the courts, Police have no further comment.

Statement attributed to National Organised Crime Group Director
Detective Superintendent Greg Williams and New Zealand Customs’ Group
Manager Intelligence, Investigations and Enforcement, Dana McDonald:
 

