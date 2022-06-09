Cocaine, Methamphetamine And Cash Seized In Operation Bali

Ten people have been arrested and large quantities of cocaine,

methamphetamine and cash have been seized following a joint Police and

Customs operation.

Police located and seized 435 grams of methamphetamine, approximately

$455,000 in cash, and clan lab-related items following search warrants

executed in the Waikato and Wellington yesterday.

The 11 warrants at residential properties in Wellington, Hutt Valley and

Hamilton were part of Operation Bali, an operation targeting the importation,

sale and supply of cocaine and methamphetamine, which began after a series of

seizures at the border by Customs Officers.

One kilogram of cocaine and an additional six kilograms of methamphetamine

were intercepted by Customs as part of the operation.

Seven men and three women, aged between 24 and 57 years of age were arrested

in the operation.

They will all appear in the Wellington District Court on Thursday 9 June on a

range of charges, including Importing Class A controlled drugs, Possession

for Supply of Class A controlled drugs, and Supplying Class A drug.

The joint investigation between New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs

Service has been supported by several Police workgroups including the

National Organised Crime Group, Asset Recovery Unit, Wellington District

Police, Waikato CIB and several other specialist units.

The termination of this operation reiterates our ongoing efforts to dismantle

transnational organised crime groups and the enormous harm they cause in our

communities.

“These groups are intent on pumping as much illicit drugs as they can into

our communities causing considerable social harm, crime and victimisation,”

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says.

"Customs and Police are constantly looking to disrupt how these groups

operate and we will continue to target these groups and the individuals that

align themselves with them."

“This termination demonstrates the importance of our transnational

partnerships with law enforcement agencies across the globe in our common

ongoing efforts to combat transnational organised crime and drug trafficking

activity," Detective Superintendent Williams says.

"This should serve as a warning to criminals everywhere who are attempting to

bring drugs into New Zealand that they will be detected and they will be held

accountable.”

Dana McDonald, Customs’ Group Manager Intelligence, Investigations &

Enforcement says the operation started following a series of linked seizures

at the border by frontline Customs staff, whose vigilance and diligence have

paid dividends with these arrests.

"By combining our intelligence with Police, we were able to uncover a wider

ring of opportunist drug smugglers and dismantle their attempts to exploit

our communities for a profit,” he said.

We encourage anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug dealing

in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555

111.

As this matter is now before the courts, Police have no further comment.

Statement attributed to National Organised Crime Group Director

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams and New Zealand Customs’ Group

Manager Intelligence, Investigations and Enforcement, Dana McDonald:



© Scoop Media

