Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lifting The Lid On Creative Piano!

Friday, 10 June 2022, 8:36 am
Press Release: Piano Picnic

For the past six years, Raglan musician Ruth Power has quietly been building an online music empire by the name of Piano Picnic. The digital learning platform, which creates easy-to-follow on-demand piano lessons, is about to embark on a new format: In-person community workshops.

First stop in Kirikiriroa Hamilton, Ruth wants to make learning piano more accessible to young people and adults. Learning to play the piano has come a long way since the days of reading classical sheet music, she says.

“Many people are shocked to discover they don’t have to learn to read sheet music, just to play piano for fun.” says Ruth. Specialising in music composition and mentoring for piano, Ruth teaches skills and techniques on the keyboard which do not require formal notation reading.

While having the ability to read music is a great skill to have, Ruth says, it isn’t essential to play songs that you love on the piano – if you can develop your musical ear. She says she really enjoys breaking down the methodology of piano playing into ‘easy to digest’ chunks.

[CAPTION: Ruth has been playing piano for most of her life and has developed a passion for communicating the skills, techniques and creative hacks she has picked up over the years. (IMAGE CREDIT: Supplied)]

“I teach my students to rely on their ears, not their eyes, when it comes to learning songs,” she says. “By adding small nuggets of music theory into the mix - which is just the basics of ‘how music works’ - my learners become unstoppable, confident pianists who are able to not only teach themselves songs, but create their own songs too.”

A Wintec School of Media Arts music degree alumna, Ruth founded Piano Picnic in 2016 after working in music publishing for over a decade - including working with Europe's largest print music publisher in London.

After returning home to New Zealand, she began producing video courses to fill a need for a niche audience of creative piano training - a gap Ruth says that was really lacking.

“There were many piano tutorials online, but nothing to teach pianists how to be creative, self-sufficient and confident. That’s really where my expertise and passion has always been - getting people comfortable on the keys,” she says.

Ruth is on a mission to bring creative piano playing to the masses, not just online but in person too. This is the inspiration behind the forthcoming workshop ‘Creativity at the Keys’ - taking place at Hamilton’s Rockshop store at 6:30pm on Wednesday 29 June.

“I’m excited to bring the Piano Picnic experience to Hamilton. We’re going to have fun!”

EVENT INFORMATION

CREATIVITY AT THE KEYS!

Tickets $10, book at: https://www.pianopicnic.com/workshops

Wednesday June 29, 6.30-8.30pm @ The Rockshop, 342 Barton Street, Hamilton. 
Ages 13+ and adults.

Hosted by Piano Picnic with support from the Hamilton Creative Communities Scheme and The Rockshop.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Piano Picnic on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sinai, Where It Suits Us To Waive International Treaties


Farmers are currently enjoying the highest prices and payouts in the history of this country. They will never be better placed to acknowledge that their wealth comes on the back of climate-changing emissions and causes serious amounts of water and soil pollution. Costs which everyone else is having to shoulder. That being so, the gist of this week’s He Waka Eke Noa, report – a working group joint effort...
More>>



 
 

Government: Next Steps To Protect New Zealand’s Unique Biodiversity
The Government has announced its next steps to protect our native plants and wildlife from the threat of extinction, releasing a National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPS-IB) exposure draft and a draft implementation plan... More>>


Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>




Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 