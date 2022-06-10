Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One More Week To Share Your Views On The Future Of Tauriko West

Friday, 10 June 2022, 10:36 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Tauranga City Council are seeking peoples’ views on the next phase of the Tauriko for Tomorrow project to shape the community in Tauriko West.

People have one more week, until Friday 17 June, to provide feedback on the emerging preferred long-term transport option, the enabling works and the draft land use plan for the new community at Tauriko West.

The emerging preferred option
The transport plan for the Western Corridor places importance on public transport solutions, walking and cycling, and local road networks for local journeys. The key objectives of the long-termimprovements (10 plus years) are to provide choice in how people want to travel, to support a thriving and growing community and protection of the freight route and safety for all users.

From investigations and analysis of the input from partners, stakeholders, potentially affected parties and the wider community on the three short-listed options in 2021, Option B – Offline is the emerging preferred option.

Option B is a new four lane state highway which would be built alongside the existing SH29 and SH29A. It includes significant improvements for walking and cycling and high frequency public transport connections through the area and encourages people to use the bus, walk and cycle. It integrates into the wider transport network and key local road connections.

Enabling works
Alongside the long-term planning work for the transport network, Tauranga City Council and Waka Kotahi have identified the initial improvements to enable the first stages of housing development within Tauriko West, support continued industrial development of Tauriko Business Estate and improve safety at the existing SH29/Belk Road and SH29/Cambridge Road intersections.

The short-term transport improvements include a new roundabout at SH29/Redwood Lane, a new intersection with traffic lights on SH29 at Tauriko village, four lanes between Tauriko village and Cambridge Road, and traffic lights at SH29/Cambridge Road intersection. A new shared path along the north side of SH29, a new connection to Tauranga Crossing via Whiore Avenue for buses, pedestrians, and cyclists, and a shared walking and cycling path along both sides of Whiore Avenue to Taurikura Drive is also planned.

The draft land use plan for Tauriko West
Tauranga City Council will continue to prepare a plan change to the Tauranga City Plan during 2022. This includes the completion of the structure plan and development of a comprehensive stormwater consent. Council seeks to have the plan change notified to rezone Tauriko West from rural to urban in early-2023.

Following community engagement, Waka Kotahi will refine the overall designs of the long-term option to inform the Waka Kotahi Tauriko Network Connections Business Case. The business case will be used to seek funding for the next stages of the project. Waka Kotahi expects to submit the business case to the Waka Kotahi Board in mid- to late 2022.

How to share your views
Head to taurikofortomorrow.co.nz to find out more and provide feedback online, or email your feedback to info@taurikofortomorrow.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sinai, Where It Suits Us To Waive International Treaties


Farmers are currently enjoying the highest prices and payouts in the history of this country. They will never be better placed to acknowledge that their wealth comes on the back of climate-changing emissions and causes serious amounts of water and soil pollution. Costs which everyone else is having to shoulder. That being so, the gist of this week’s He Waka Eke Noa, report – a working group joint effort...
More>>



 
 

Government: Next Steps To Protect New Zealand’s Unique Biodiversity
The Government has announced its next steps to protect our native plants and wildlife from the threat of extinction, releasing a National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPS-IB) exposure draft and a draft implementation plan... More>>


Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>




Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 