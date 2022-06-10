One More Week To Share Your Views On The Future Of Tauriko West

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Tauranga City Council are seeking peoples’ views on the next phase of the Tauriko for Tomorrow project to shape the community in Tauriko West.

People have one more week, until Friday 17 June, to provide feedback on the emerging preferred long-term transport option, the enabling works and the draft land use plan for the new community at Tauriko West.

The emerging preferred option

The transport plan for the Western Corridor places importance on public transport solutions, walking and cycling, and local road networks for local journeys. The key objectives of the long-termimprovements (10 plus years) are to provide choice in how people want to travel, to support a thriving and growing community and protection of the freight route and safety for all users.

From investigations and analysis of the input from partners, stakeholders, potentially affected parties and the wider community on the three short-listed options in 2021, Option B – Offline is the emerging preferred option.

Option B is a new four lane state highway which would be built alongside the existing SH29 and SH29A. It includes significant improvements for walking and cycling and high frequency public transport connections through the area and encourages people to use the bus, walk and cycle. It integrates into the wider transport network and key local road connections.

Enabling works

Alongside the long-term planning work for the transport network, Tauranga City Council and Waka Kotahi have identified the initial improvements to enable the first stages of housing development within Tauriko West, support continued industrial development of Tauriko Business Estate and improve safety at the existing SH29/Belk Road and SH29/Cambridge Road intersections.

The short-term transport improvements include a new roundabout at SH29/Redwood Lane, a new intersection with traffic lights on SH29 at Tauriko village, four lanes between Tauriko village and Cambridge Road, and traffic lights at SH29/Cambridge Road intersection. A new shared path along the north side of SH29, a new connection to Tauranga Crossing via Whiore Avenue for buses, pedestrians, and cyclists, and a shared walking and cycling path along both sides of Whiore Avenue to Taurikura Drive is also planned.

The draft land use plan for Tauriko West

Tauranga City Council will continue to prepare a plan change to the Tauranga City Plan during 2022. This includes the completion of the structure plan and development of a comprehensive stormwater consent. Council seeks to have the plan change notified to rezone Tauriko West from rural to urban in early-2023.

Following community engagement, Waka Kotahi will refine the overall designs of the long-term option to inform the Waka Kotahi Tauriko Network Connections Business Case. The business case will be used to seek funding for the next stages of the project. Waka Kotahi expects to submit the business case to the Waka Kotahi Board in mid- to late 2022.

How to share your views

Head to taurikofortomorrow.co.nz to find out more and provide feedback online, or email your feedback to info@taurikofortomorrow.co.nz

