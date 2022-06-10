Homicide investigation underway after death in hospital

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man at Auckland City Hospital on Wednesday.

The man had sustained injuries from an earlier disorder incident on Orchard Rise, Rosehill in the early hours of 15 May 2022.

He was one of two people hospitalised as a result of the disorder. Another person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition at the time and has since been discharged.

Sadly, the man taken to Auckland City Hospital died on Wednesday after remaining in a critical condition since the incident occurred.

Police are unable to release details of the man at this stage while there are still family members being advised.

Police would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident, with both parties involved in the disorder being known to each other.

A 24-year-old man has since been charged over the initial disorder incident and will be appearing in the Papakura District Court at a later date.

Police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid as our enquiries into this matter remain ongoing.

