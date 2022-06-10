Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Strong Winds Set To Impact Auckland Harbour Bridge

Friday, 10 June 2022, 2:49 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi advises motorists that today’s high winds may result in lane closures and speed restrictions on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Metservice has issued the wind warnings for Auckland that will remain in place throughout the day until 8pm tonight. Strong winds are forecast again on Saturday from 10 am to 2pm.

Waka Kotahi will continue to monitor conditions closely, and will not hesitate to close the bridge completely should wind speeds exceed safety thresholds.

When travelling across the bridge motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are encouraged to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge while wind warnings are in place and use the Western Ring on State Highways 16 and 18.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead by checking the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner or the Waka Kotahi Twitter account before heading out.

Auckland Transport advises that the high winds could cause delays or cancellations to public transport. The best way to keep up to date is to follow the AT Travel Alerts on Twitter @AT_travelalerts for any changes to services.

Information on the weather warnings is available from Metservice.

