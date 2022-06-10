Hamilton Businesses Make Global Connections

Regional business leaders were centre stage as more than 35 foreign diplomats toured Hamilton Kirikiriroa and Waikato this week.

On an extensive tour of the city and region, the group of international delegates were able to connect with businesses from a range of industries including agritech, technology, manufacturing and logistics.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said she was proud to showcase the city’s economic strength, people and passion for innovation to a group of active collaborators.

“Our city and region is the best place to do business and we are seeing that in economic indicators. This tour presented a great opportunity for Waikato businesses to reinforce their international connections and open doors for future collaboration, investment and trade,” said Southgate.

Hamilton City Council Economic Development Manager Mike Bennett said attracting investment to our city is about being proactive and enabling partnerships both international and domestic that support new and growing businesses.

“Engaging with stakeholders and sharing our competitive advantages is critical to attracting businesses that want to invest and grow in our region,” said Bennett.

Council’s 2021 Annual Economic Report, released last week, reinforced the city’s strong economic foundation and competitive advantages compared to other metro cities.

“Hamilton’s economy is underpinned by key strengths – our innovative spirit, a strategic and connected location, lifestyle and cost-of-living benefits, our young, diverse, and well-educated workforce. This visit gave us the perfect opportunity to demonstrate that,” said Bennett.

Tour highlights included a poowhiri ceremony and official welcome by King Tuheitia at Turangawaewae Marae in Ngaaruawaahia, APL's new operations in Hautapu and business networking events hosted at Zealong Tea Estate and Waikato Innovation Park.

The tour was supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and co-hosted by Council and Te Waka, Waikato’s regional economic development agency.

The delegation was made up of New Zealand and Australian-based Heads of Mission from countries such as Argentina, Canada, China, France, Japan, Singapore, South Africa and United States.

© Scoop Media

