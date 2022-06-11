Social Justice Aotearoa Calls For Police Accountability

Social Justice Aotearoa CEO Jackie Foster is calling for the Police to revisit every conviction overseen by any police officer or crown prosecutor, who was also involved in the conviction of Allan Hall.

Jackie Foster said, “If there has been corruption in one investigation, the possibility of other coerced convictions is very real, and needs to be seriously looked at.”

“Why does it take people like private investigator Tim McKinnel for this horrific kind of injustice to be rectified?

“The public of New Zealand need to have confidence in our Police, but that confidence is waning very quickly, if it hasn’t already diminished completely,” Jackie Foster said.

