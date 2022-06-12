Six Arrested, Cash And Illegal Drugs Seized In Operation Poapoa

Attributed to Detective Inspector Daryl Smith.

Waikato Police have arrested six men and seized drugs and assets following Operation Poapoa.

The operation targeted an organised criminal group allegedly importing and distributing class A, B and C drugs.

Eight search warrants were executed across Hamilton and Auckland, including at a commercial premises.

“As a result, six men aged between 28 and 33 years were arrested and all appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Friday on a range of charges including participating in organised crime and selling and supplying class A drugs,” says Detective Inspector Daryl Smith.

“Police seized four vehicles including a Harley Davidson MC and approximately $80,000 cash.”

A large quantity of illegal drugs including methamphetamine, ecstasy and ketamine were also seized.

“Waikato Police continue to investigate, target and dismantle those groups involved in the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs within our communities,” says Detective Inspector Daryl Smith.

Police welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime or the supply of illicit drugs in their community.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 111 or 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

