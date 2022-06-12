Update: Serious Crash, Whangamata Road, Taupo – Bay Of Plenty - Bay Of Plenty

Police can now confirm two people have died following a serious crash involving two vehicles on Whangamata Road, Marotiri, Taupo.

Another person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

The road remains blocked and Police ask motorists to continue to avoid the area.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

© Scoop Media

