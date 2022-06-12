Update: Serious Crash, Whangamata Road, Taupo – Bay Of Plenty - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 12 June 2022, 12:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm two people have died following a
serious crash involving two vehicles on Whangamata Road,
Marotiri, Taupo.
Another person has been taken to
hospital with moderate injuries.
The road remains
blocked and Police ask motorists to continue to avoid the
area.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
underway.
