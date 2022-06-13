Otago Polytechnic Learners Collaborate For Cancer Charity

Otago Polytechnic learners from a range of disciplines are combining their brain power for charity.

Tauira studying event management, hairdressing, fashion, beauty and photography are bringing to life "Odyssey for a Cure", which will raise funds for Breast Cancer Cure.

To be held at the Sargood Centre on Friday 17 June, the event will feature an evening of fashion featuring New Zealand designers Sara Munro (Company of Strangers) and Charmaine Reveley, along with Otago Polytechnic School of Design fashion students.

The student-led initiative is a good example of our real-world, applied approach to learning, according to Rachel Byars, Principal Lecturer of Otago Polytechnic’s Te Maru Pumanawa: College of Creative Practice and Enterprise.

"What makes learning at Otago Polytechnic great is the hands-on experiences that we offer students.

"For example, our third-year Event Management students are required to bring to life an event for an actual client - in this case, Breast Cancer Cure.

"These opportunities, provided within a safe learning environment, enable them to build a range of capabilities, such as collaborating, communicating and managing time. These are all powerful skills that they will be able to use in their future careers."

Support our tauira studying event management, hairdressing, fashion, beauty and photography.

Tickets are now on sale at https://www.breastcancercure.org.nz/odyssey-for-a-cure

© Scoop Media

