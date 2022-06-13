Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dropping The Pin On Bike And Scooter Parking

Monday, 13 June 2022, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council is on a mission to shape a city that’s easy to live in, no matter how people choose to travel. This includes providing safe, accessible, and convenient end-of-trip facilities for people on bikes and scooters.

Council’s Transport and Urban Mobility Programme Delivery Lead, Martin Parkes believes people should feel comfortable leaving their bike or scooter in a safe and accessible location when travelling around the city.

“Because of this, We’re investing $150,000 per annum for bike and scooter parking as a part of Council’s Long-Term Plan for the city. This is supported by a 51% subsidy from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency,” said Parkes.

In March 2022, Council reached out to the community to ask people where they would like to see more bike and scooter parking stands installed, and if any existing parking facilities need upgrading to make it more convenient for people to choose different modes of transport.

An interactive online map was set up for people to drop pins where they thought parking should be improved or added. A survey was also available to help Council get a better idea about people’s transport habits.

Parkes said the results showed most people wanted to be able to park outside parks, playgrounds and local shops, with locations of parking secure and visible.

Some key locations identified on the map included the Hamilton Lake, Grey Street in Hamilton East, shopping centres, Waikato Hospital, and the University of Waikato.

“Up until now there has been a large focus on catering to the central city, so it was great to learn that people want more localised facilities for everyday tasks such as shopping or getting a coffee,” said Parkes.

The map also highlighted the need for facilities that allow people to change their mode of transport mid-journey, providing safe, covered, and well-lit areas to store a bike or scooter for longer periods of time.

Parkes indicated that of the people who participated in the online map and survey, 88% use a car, 63% ride bikes and 44% reported walking to get around Hamilton.

“This means people often swap between modes of transport to move about our city, however people do not use their bikes and scooters to access another mode of transport – this is something we will consider going forward when installing bike and scooter facilities.”

Council staff are now going through the data to identify where to put the next lot of bike and scooter parking stands, with approximately 100 planned to be installed in the next financial year.

“Based on the survey results, Hamilton East is definitely an area of interest for the team. It’s an area that also links to Council’s upcoming University Link project, which will provide safer walking, biking and scootering connections from the central city to the university,” said Parkes,

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>


Government: Next Steps To Protect New Zealand’s Unique Biodiversity
The Government has announced its next steps to protect our native plants and wildlife from the threat of extinction, releasing a National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPS-IB) exposure draft and a draft implementation plan... More>>


Government: Welcomes Progress On Agricultural Climate Action
The Government has welcomed a report from the He Waka Eke Noa – Primary Sector Climate Action Partnership as a milestone in New Zealand tackling emissions across all sectors of its economy... More>>




Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 