Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayoral Relief Fund Deadline Extended

Monday, 13 June 2022, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

We have extended the deadline for Mayoral Relief Fund applications until 5pm 30 June.
The original cut off for applications for the fund, which can help with remedying property damage, or covering costs incurred following the May 20 tornado, was previously scheduled for 5pm 13 June.

Weeks on from the weather event, affected residents are still realising the full emotional, physical and financial toll of the tornado and hail storm. The Mayoral Relief Fund was established to provide short-term financial assistance to alleviate some of these stressors.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says “The reality of the situation is still hitting home for some, and we want to help people get back on their feet. People are still gathering information and getting costs for repairs. We want to prevent further suffering as a result of this event and have extended the deadline for the Mayoral Relief Fund by 20 days.”


The fund was established the day of the tornado and hail event with Council contributing $100,000. Central government matched that contribution and Horowhenua New Zealand Trust added $50,000 to the fund. Many local businesses and individuals also gave generously, and the total amount of the fund reached $265,211.00.
All Black Codie Taylor, whose roots are in Horowhenua, has an active TradeMe auction for a signed All Blacks jersey with all proceeds to be added to the fund, with bids exceeding $4,000.

“We’ve had generous donations from individuals, businesses and agencies wanting to help. The fund can be used for various reasons - pulling out tree roots, restoring fences, or paying for your insurance excess,” Mayor Wanden says. “We encourage anyone affected by the tornado to apply. You don’t have to have suffered the worst extent of the damage to be eligible.”

The Mayoral Relief Fund can be used to assist with:

• Damaged property

• Essentials for daily life

• Costs not covered by insurance

• Where there is financial burden due to the tornado event

• Counselling

Council's Chief Executive Monique Davidson says, “We’ve received many requests for help ranging from welfare support to tree felling, debris clean up and building assessments. We acknowledge that for some the journey to recovering from this traumatic event may be long. Please know that support is there in many ways from a range of organisations, including Council.”

Online application forms and full criteria are available online at horowhenua.govt.nz/MayoralReliefFund. Our Welfare Team is on hand to help with applications, along with our Customer Services Team at Council’s Civic Building, or over the phone on 06 366 0999.

A special committee along with the Mayor will consider, and make final decisions on all Mayoral Fund Applications.
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>



Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 