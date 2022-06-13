Hamilton Kirikiriroa, Let’s Make Matariki Memories

The sighting of Matariki signifies a time for people to come together, celebrate new life, remember those who have passed and look ahead to the future.

To honour Matariki in style, Hamilton City Council and Matariki Ki Waikato have a range of events happening across the city.

There’s something for everyone, from education to entertainment over June and July to see in our Maaori New Year – Te Maatahi o te Tau. There’s also a free event at the lake to celebrate our first public holiday with kai, live music, kapa haka and more.

All events are a chance to learn and reflect on the significant way Maaori Tuupuna (ancestors) viewed Matariki for harvestings and how Maaori follow the lunar calendar. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening in the city:

Maanawatia a Matariki at Kirikiriroa Lake Domain

It’s fresh, free and for the whole family to gather under the stars with kai and great local artists at a new event, Maanawatia a Matariki.

Rally your whaanau and friends to celebrate the rising of the star cluster Matariki that marks our Maaori New Year.

Hamilton Kirikiriroa Lake Domain Stage

Friday 24 June 4pm – 8pm

Free event

Maanawatia a Matariki will feature performances by kapa haka group Te Pou o Mangataawhiri, funk-soul band Late 80s Mercedes, Jaqi & Jade and Kyla Greening.

