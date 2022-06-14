Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Robbery In Christchurch

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery that

took place in Hornby yesterday morning.

Around 7:30am, two men allegedly entered a dairy on the corner of Springs

Road and Amyes Road, threatened and assaulted a staff member and left with

stolen cigarettes.

The victim is fortunately not seriously injured but is understandably shaken

by this incident.

Anyone who was travelling in the area or saw two men dressed in black leaving

the scene on foot are urged to contact Police with that information.

Police understand the offenders got into a black Audi A3 parked on Amyes Road

and drove away.

Police are determined to hold these men to account and will not tolerate this

type of offending in Christchurch.

If you have information that can assist Police in their enquiries into this

incident contact 105 and quote 220613/4102.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

