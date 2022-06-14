Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Robbery In Christchurch
Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information following an
aggravated robbery that
took place in Hornby yesterday
morning.
Around 7:30am, two men allegedly entered a
dairy on the corner of Springs
Road and Amyes Road,
threatened and assaulted a staff member and left
with
stolen cigarettes.
The victim is fortunately
not seriously injured but is understandably shaken
by
this incident.
Anyone who was travelling in the area
or saw two men dressed in black leaving
the scene on foot
are urged to contact Police with that
information.
Police understand the offenders got into
a black Audi A3 parked on Amyes Road
and drove
away.
Police are determined to hold these men to
account and will not tolerate this
type of offending in
Christchurch.
If you have information that can assist
Police in their enquiries into this
incident contact 105
and quote 220613/4102.
Alternatively, information can
be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on
0800 555
111.
