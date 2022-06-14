Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Robbery In Christchurch

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery that
took place in Hornby yesterday morning.

Around 7:30am, two men allegedly entered a dairy on the corner of Springs
Road and Amyes Road, threatened and assaulted a staff member and left with
stolen cigarettes.

The victim is fortunately not seriously injured but is understandably shaken
by this incident.

Anyone who was travelling in the area or saw two men dressed in black leaving
the scene on foot are urged to contact Police with that information.

Police understand the offenders got into a black Audi A3 parked on Amyes Road
and drove away.

Police are determined to hold these men to account and will not tolerate this
type of offending in Christchurch.

If you have information that can assist Police in their enquiries into this
incident contact 105 and quote 220613/4102.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.

