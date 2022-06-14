UPDATE: Whakamārama Homicide
Police can now release the name of the man who died at a
Whakamārama
property on Sunday night.
He was 27-year-old Eli Johnson of Whakamārama.
A forensic scene examination continues at the Old Highway property.
A post mortem was completed yesterday and
Eli has been returned to his
whānau.
Police would
still like to speak with anyone who has information
regarding
Eli’s murder and would like to thank those who have already come forward.
We continue to ask
anyone who was in vicinity of Old Highway between 5pm
and
9pm on Sunday night to make contact with the investigation team.
We also ask for anyone who had
dashcam footage, and was driving through the
area at the time, to keep their footage and contact Police. We are
interested in receiving information about any vehicles that were in the area.
Police can be contacted via 105, quoting file number 220613/3065.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.