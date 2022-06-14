UPDATE: Whakamārama Homicide

Police can now release the name of the man who died at a Whakamārama

property on Sunday night.

He was 27-year-old Eli Johnson of Whakamārama.

A forensic scene examination continues at the Old Highway property.

A post mortem was completed yesterday and Eli has been returned to his

whānau.

Police would still like to speak with anyone who has information regarding

Eli’s murder and would like to thank those who have already come forward.

We continue to ask anyone who was in vicinity of Old Highway between 5pm and

9pm on Sunday night to make contact with the investigation team.

We also ask for anyone who had dashcam footage, and was driving through the

area at the time, to keep their footage and contact Police. We are

interested in receiving information about any vehicles that were in the area.

Police can be contacted via 105, quoting file number 220613/3065.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

