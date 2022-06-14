The Rules Are Changing - Have Your Say

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 11:32 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

In October this year, the people of Porirua will get to decide who represents them around the Council table - so it’s time to make sure you’re ready to vote, or to think about standing for Council yourself.

The local body election on 8 October will decide the mayor and 10 councillors to represent Porirua, including one elected councillor for the new Parirua (Māori) ward.

In a change for this election, the Northern, Western and Eastern wards have been replaced by two new general wards, Onepoto and Pāuatahanui, named to reflect the two arms of Te Awarua-o-Porirua harbour.

Council’s Manager Democratic Services, Lynlee Baily, says there are three phases in election year - enrol, stand and vote.

"We’re at the starting point now and want to make sure everyone who is eligible can vote when the time comes, so you need to make sure you’re enrolled.

"Next people need to decide if they wish to stand for Council, and there will be candidate information sessions for those considering putting themselves forward.

"Then, in September and October, comes the all-important voting phase.

"The mayor and councillors make key decisions on how the city is run and Council oversees facilities like Pātaka, Te Rauparaha Arena, and the libraries. It is also responsible for delivering essential services like roading, rubbish and recycling, landfill, 3 Waters infrastructure, animal control, planning and building services, as well as things like parks, reserves, sportsfields and events that make Porirua the place it is."

Ms Baily says we need people from all walks of life to be involved in a Council that has traditionally been representative of its people.

"The people you elect are your voice at the Council table, so make sure your voice is heard - either by voting, or by standing."

Key dates:

Nominations open: 15 July

Nominations close: 12 August

Voting papers delivered to households: 16-21 September

Close of voting (election day): 12 noon, 8 October

Official declaration of results: 13-19 October

While it’s a postal vote, there will be ballot boxes at supermarkets, libraries and other public places, along with the chance to give your voting papers at a "drive-through" in Hagley Street.

For more information visit poriruacity.govt.nz/elections or check you’re enrolled at elections.nz

