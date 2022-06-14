Matariki Is Back In Porirua For 2022

Matariki will be celebrated at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua from 24 June to 3 July, with a packed programme of star-filled events that will delight young and old.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says Matariki, which signals the start of the Māori new year, is a special time when we reflect on the year that’s been, acknowledge people who have passed, and look ahead.

"It’s a significant time of year for New Zealand, marked by a public holiday now as well - a special time of giving thanks, culture and festivity," she says.

"It’s become a new tradition in our city to have Te Rauparaha Arena decked out and it’s going to look wonderful."

The night sky will twinkle once more inside the Arena’s small stadium, with events that are bound to interest the whole whānau - delicious hāngi, kapa haka performances, interactive displays, story times for tamariki, arts and crafts, and a range of concerts. There will also be art tours at Pātaka.

Concerts during the Matariki festival in Porirua will range from informal singalong events to a swishy banquet under the stars featuring multiple award-winning Māori soul/acoustic artist Maisey Rika.

Other musical highlights are the Polynesian harmonies of Russell Harrison & The Brown Brothers, popular local musical trio KaSeki, kapa haka performances from Te Kura Māori o Porirua, and an evening of barbershop performances.

There are also sessions to come and explore the interactive displays for free, experience the indoor night sky and send your Matariki wishes to the sky, and school groups will come through to give their students a rich Matariki experience.

"The Council has worked incredibly hard with mana whenua Ngāti Toa on getting this celebration right, and each year it gets better - something our residents and visitors have really come to love," Mayor Baker says.

Go to poriruacity.govt.nz/matariki for more details and keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates.

