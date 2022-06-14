Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Invited To Plant Out Historic Site

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

An open planting weekend gives the community an opportunity to acknowledge an important part of Tauranga Moana’s history through the creation of a new outdoor space.

Hosted by Tauranga City Council and the Pukehinahina Charitable Trust, the event will be at the Te Ranga Historic Reserve on the corner of Pyes Pā and Joyce Roads where the Battle of Te Ranga took place on 21 June 1864.

Five sessions from Friday, 17 to Sunday, 19 June will see around 5,000 native trees and plants added to the site as part of the Te Ranga landscape plan. A tomokanga (gateway), carpark, walkway and a new memorial will also be added to the site at a later date.

Tauranga City Council Director of Places and Spaces Paul Dunphy says it’s an exciting opportunity for people of all ages to get involved.

“The large site features many different areas for people to volunteer their skills and time, either planting on the newly added embankment, on the hillside or other locations on site,” Paul says.

“It doesn’t matter what your gardening skill level is as there will be project team members available to assist. We want everyone to feel that they can come along and contribute.”

Pukehinahina Charitable Trust Project Director and Ngāi Tamarāwaho spokesperson, Buddy Mikaere, says all members of the public are welcome to come along and he hopes this will help foster a shared sense of pride in the space.

“We would like as many people as possible to come together for a fun and productive couple of days that will completely transform the site.

“In doing so we are preserving this land for future generations and properly acknowledging the importance of this area’s history.”

Community planting sessions:

  • Friday, 17 June – 12pm to 2.30pm (site preparation and plant distribution)
  • Saturday, 18 June – 9am to 12pm, 2pm to 5pm
  • Sunday, 19 June – 9am to 12pm, 2pm to 5pm

Parking will be available on site which can be accessed from Joyce Road. Attendees will need to arrive ahead of their preferred planting session for a safety briefing.

Attendees are asked to bring their own spade, snacks and water. Covered footwear is essential and those taking part in planting should wear a fluorescent top or vest if possible. Tamariki under 12 years must be supervised and people should stay home if unwell.

The planting will go ahead in overcast or rainy conditions, however if a cancellation is needed a notice will be issued.

About Te Ranga landscape plan:

The Battle of Te Ranga took place on 21 June 1864 and was seen as an act of retaliation from British forces against Māori after the British defeat at the Battle of Gate Pā the previous month.

Last year Tauranga City Council provided funding to the Pukehinahina Charitable Trust - in partnership with Ngāi Tamarāwaho hapu - to landscape the area and provide more opportunities for residents to engage with stories of Tauranga Moana. The reserve will have open access to the public and will become a valuable addition to the city’s green space.

Tauranga City Council allocated $531,000 through the Long-Term Plan, and a further $114,000 was provided for site preparation, consultation, and planting. The funds are allocated for use over 2022 to 2023 with the project due to be completed in 2023. The project is also supported by Western Bay of Plenty District Council and Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 