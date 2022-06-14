Serious Crash, SH29A, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a tractor and a car on SH 29A, near the Maungatapu Road on ramp in Tauranga.

Police were alerted to the crash around 4:10pm.

One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Traffic management is being put in place while emergency services respond to the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

