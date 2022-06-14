Serious Crash, SH29A, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty
Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 5:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash
involving a tractor and a car on SH 29A, near the Maungatapu
Road on ramp in Tauranga.
Police were alerted to the
crash around 4:10pm.
One person has been transported
to hospital in a critical condition.
Traffic
management is being put in place while emergency services
respond to the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
