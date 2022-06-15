Police Continue To Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident,Taupiri
Waikato Police continue to make enquiries following the
firearms incident in
Taupiri yesterday morning which left one person with moderate injuries.
We continue to
follow up on information received by the public and will
speak
with a number of people today.
Police would
like to reiterate that this is thought to have been an
isolated
incident, and we do not believe there is ongoing risk to the wider public.
We also do not believe it is
linked to ongoing gang tensions across
the
country.
An increased and highly visible Police
presence will remain in Taupiri today
and Police are working to provide support to the community of the nearby
school.
Police continue to appeal to anyone
who was in the Te Putu Street/Greenlane
Avenue area yesterday between 8-9.30am who may have information to share.
If you saw anything remotely out of place, or
any person acting suspiciously,
we want to hear from you - no matter how small or insignificant you think
your information might be.
We are also eager to hear from
anyone who might have dashcam or CCTV footage
from the area between that timeframe.
If you can help Police, please call 105 and quote file number 220614/7937.
You
can also share information anonymously through Crime
Stoppers on 0800
555
111.