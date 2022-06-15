Police Continue To Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident,Taupiri

Waikato Police continue to make enquiries following the firearms incident in

Taupiri yesterday morning which left one person with moderate injuries.

We continue to follow up on information received by the public and will speak

with a number of people today.

Police would like to reiterate that this is thought to have been an isolated

incident, and we do not believe there is ongoing risk to the wider public.

We also do not believe it is linked to ongoing gang tensions across the

country.

An increased and highly visible Police presence will remain in Taupiri today

and Police are working to provide support to the community of the nearby

school.

Police continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Te Putu Street/Greenlane

Avenue area yesterday between 8-9.30am who may have information to share.

If you saw anything remotely out of place, or any person acting suspiciously,

we want to hear from you - no matter how small or insignificant you think

your information might be.

We are also eager to hear from anyone who might have dashcam or CCTV footage

from the area between that timeframe.

If you can help Police, please call 105 and quote file number 220614/7937.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

